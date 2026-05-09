Islam Makhachev says Sean Strickland would be a much tougher matchup for Khamzat Chimaev than Dricus du Plessis

BySubham
Dana White Chimaev vs. Strickland Is Among the Worst Bad Blood Fights in MMA History

Pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev believes Sean Strickland won’t be easy game for Khamzat Chimaev.

Middleweight champion “Borz” will make his first title defense at UFC 328, locking horns with former training partner-turned-arch-rival Strickland.

Sean Strickland Furious After "Coward" Khamzat Chimaev Kicks Him During Chaotic UFC 328 Faceoff
Image: @ufc/Instagram

Islam Makhachev gives his assessment of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland

Islam Makhachev believes Khamzat Chimaev won’t be able to ragdoll Sean Strickland the same way he did to Dricus du Plessis.

Chimaev dethroned du Plessis last year at UFC 319. The title bout was a one-sided affair in which the Chechen-born Emirati landed 12 takedowns and secured a control time of 21 minutes and 40 seconds.

However, against “Tarzan,” Makhachev believes Chimaev won’t be able to do the same. During an interview with Red Corner MMA, the Russian added he believes that although Strickland will get taken down, “Borz” won’t be able to hold him down for long. Makhachev added:

“Unlike it was with Dricus du Plessis who was lying on his back and couldn’t get up, I think Strickland will be working his way up, getting up and fighting back. Strickland is bit of an unhinged guy. He took a bit too many hits throughout his career. I met him in person and we talked… they all act normal when you talk in person, yet when the camera starts rolling they can’t hold themselves back.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments about Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland below:


Many in the MMA community, while giving their assessment of the UFC 328 main event, have opined that Strickland has the better takedown defense. They believe that if he can drag Chimaev into the championship rounds, the controversial American has a solid chance of dethroning “Borz.”

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland is Stronger Than Khamzat Chimaev According to Shared Opponent
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates grapples with Dricus du Plessis of South Africa during their middleweight title bout in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
READ MORE:  Sean Strickland has 'legit' chance against Khamzat Chimaev, says UFC commentator

Subham is a writer and editor with experience spanning MMA, Health & Fitness, true crime, and pop culture. He has previously worked with Sportskeeda MMA, SK True Crime, and SK Pop, Movies, and Shows.
He currently covers the UFC for LowKickMMA and MMA Pros Picks.

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