Islam Makhachev says Sean Strickland would be a much tougher matchup for Khamzat Chimaev than Dricus du Plessis

Pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev believes Sean Strickland won’t be easy game for Khamzat Chimaev.



Middleweight champion “Borz” will make his first title defense at UFC 328, locking horns with former training partner-turned-arch-rival Strickland.

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Islam Makhachev gives his assessment of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland

Islam Makhachev believes Khamzat Chimaev won’t be able to ragdoll Sean Strickland the same way he did to Dricus du Plessis.



Chimaev dethroned du Plessis last year at UFC 319. The title bout was a one-sided affair in which the Chechen-born Emirati landed 12 takedowns and secured a control time of 21 minutes and 40 seconds.



However, against “Tarzan,” Makhachev believes Chimaev won’t be able to do the same. During an interview with Red Corner MMA, the Russian added he believes that although Strickland will get taken down, “Borz” won’t be able to hold him down for long. Makhachev added:

“Unlike it was with Dricus du Plessis who was lying on his back and couldn’t get up, I think Strickland will be working his way up, getting up and fighting back. Strickland is bit of an unhinged guy. He took a bit too many hits throughout his career. I met him in person and we talked… they all act normal when you talk in person, yet when the camera starts rolling they can’t hold themselves back.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments about Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland below:

Islam Makhachev thinks Sean Strickland can give Khamzat Chimaev a tough fight 👀



"Unlike it was with Dricus du Plessis who was lying on his back and couldn't get up, I think Strickland will be working his way up, getting up and fighting back.



Strickland is bit of an unhinged… pic.twitter.com/A9XxpU0ne1 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 8, 2026



Many in the MMA community, while giving their assessment of the UFC 328 main event, have opined that Strickland has the better takedown defense. They believe that if he can drag Chimaev into the championship rounds, the controversial American has a solid chance of dethroning “Borz.”