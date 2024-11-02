World’s Strongest Man Backs Mike Tyson’s Killer Instinct to Beat Jake Paul

Iron’ Mike Tyson will soon face Jake Paul in the boxing ring as a professional bout booked for November 15. The heavyweight boxing legend Tyson has the support of World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw.

World’s Strongest Man on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Brian Shaw is a retired US-born professional strongman and is considered one of the greatest strength athletes of all time. He won the World’s Strongest Man competition four times and became the first person to win both the World’s Strongest Man and Arnold Strongman Classic in the same year.

On the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson professional boxing match, he spoke in an interview with Overtflow, he explained:

“That’s an interesting one, man. I personally met and talked with Mike Tyson. The dude has a different switch and that’s the X-factor where could just see something switch in his brain. It’s another level. He’s a killer so if he brings that out, that’s a whole other level. I’m also a Mike Tyson fan so I gotta lean that way.” [Ht Middleeasy]

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is one of the all-time greats in boxing history. During the mid-1980s, he became one of the youngest champions in heavyweight record. With his devastating punching power, Tyson became a legendary cultural figure. He would eventually lose his titles to British-Canadian Lennox Lewis in 2002 and has not competed professionally since 2005. However, Tyson did compete in an exhibition match in 2020 that ended in a draw.

‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul was a popular social media influencer who has been able to transition to a professional boxing career. Throughout his tenure, he has defeated former UFC fighters such as Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley, among others. Most recently, he earned a win over ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry who stepped in when Mike Tyson got injured for their scheduled bout.

On November 15, streamed live on Netflix, Jake Paul will face the 58-year-old Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in a professional boxing bout.