ByCraig Pekios
Mike Tyson’s Kids Are Fans of Jake Paul—But He’s Ready to ‘End’ Paul’s Career Anyway

Mike Tyson’s kids love Jake Paul, but that won’t stop the legendary pugilist from putting the YouTuber’s lights out in front of 80,000 people.

On Friday, November 15, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ will square off with Paul in what is expected to be one of the most-watched fights in combat sports history. While Tyson will be competing for the first time since a June 2005 loss against Kevin McBride, ‘The Problem Child’ is seeking his 11th career win after making a name for himself competing against a slew of past-their-prime MMA stars.

While Paul’s resume in the sweet science isn’t exactly well-respected among fans and pundits, Paul has a massive fanbase thanks to his work on platforms like YouTube. In fact, even Tyson’s own kids love Paul.

“I mean my whole f***ing family, everybody loves this little white motherf***er,” Tyson said while appearing on the Nelk Boys podcast.

In all, Tyson has seven kids; Mikey, 34, Rayna, 28, Amir, 27, Miguel, 22, Milan, 16, and Morocco, 13, and Exodus, who tragically passed away in 2009 when she was just four years old.

While Tyson’s oldest children were alive to see the tail end of their father’s iconic boxing career, none of them had much involvement in his run as one of the best boxers of all time. To them, he’s just dad.

“My kids don’t have too much involvement with my boxing career, I’m dad to them,” he continued. “There’s so many other celebrities they enjoy better than me but I’m dad” (h/t The Sun).

Mike Tyson has Zero Respect for Jake Paul’s boxing resume

Mike Tyson’s career is nothing short of legendary. Known as ‘Kid Dynamite’ in those days, Tyson KO’d his first 19 opponents en route to become the WBC world heavyweight champion. Not long after that, he unified the belts to become the division’s undisputed titleholder.

Overall, Tyson went 50-6 with 44 of his wins coming by way of knockout. So it should come as no surprise that ‘Iron’ has little respect for Paul’s modest 10-1 record.

“I’m just doing really well. I’m doing really well,” Tyson said. “I’m very grateful that I’m doing well. I’m just looking forward to the fight, really looking forward to it. Like when you think about it regardless of how old I am, this guy only has ten fights.

“He only has ten fights, if I can fight a little bit with my experience, he only has ten f***ing fights, okay? If I can fight ten percent of what I was, he only has ten fights, he couldn’t match that. And that’s being sincere. If I’m 10 percent, he can’t match it.”

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

