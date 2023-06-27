Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson was undeniably impressed by the size of Conor McGregor during his brief appearance on the latest season of TUF.

Thompson had the opportunity to get up close and personal with the Irishman during his guest appearance on The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year. Thompson worked alongside McGregor during his brief stint on the long-running reality series, helping the former champ-champ develop his team of up-and-coming UFC hopefuls. Before departing from the set, Thompson snapped a picture with McGregor that had MMA fans going crazy as the Irish lightweight appeared to be significantly bigger than ‘Wonderboy’ who regularly competes at welterweight.

During a recent appearance on The Breakdown, Thompson revealed that the image is a little deceptive but was still admittedly impressed by McGregor’s size.

“I put it out there the nicest way I can [for a McGregor fight], but it just never happened,” Thompson said. Conor McGregor, he’s big for his weight, for sure…is he a natural 170? No…

“We took a picture together, and I noticed he was inching forward. I was like, ‘Damn, he’s massive!’…I don’t care if you’re a lawyer or what. If you enter the gym, he’s gonna size you up” (h/t MMA News).

What’s Next for Conor McGregor and ‘Wonderboy’ After Working Together on TUF?

Conor McGregor has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since a disastrous July 2021 trilogy bout with lightweight rival Dustin Poirier. McGregor suffered a leg break near the end of the opening round, an injury he is yet to return from. Currently, McGregor can be seen coaching on The Ultimate Fighter opposite fellow lightweight fan favorite ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. The two high-octane scrappers were slated to square off later this year in McGregor’s highly anticipated return, but as time marches on, it seems less and less likely that the Irishman will strap on the four-ounce gloves anytime soon.

‘Wonderboy’ is set to make his own return to the Octagon on July 29 when the promotion heads back to Salt Lake City for UFC 291. Thomspon will take part in the festivities as he faces the always-entertaining Michel Pereira. Thompson will look to make it two in a row after scoring a fourth-round TKO against Kevin Holland in December.