Despite failing to ever top the official UFC pound-for-pound rankings since their inception in the organization, former two-weight promotional champion, Conor McGregor claims he will “forever” be considered as the organizational’s number one pacesetter.

McGregor, the first two-weight championship holder held simultaneously under the banner of the promotion, has yet to make good on his return to the Octagon following continued speculation this year, amid links to a welterweight fight against one-time lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler.

Sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier.

Without a victory since a January 2020 stoppage win over Donald Cerrone at the welterweight limit, Conor McGregor stopped the incoming UFC Hall of Fame inductee with a blistering 40-second knockout win also at the welterweight limit.

Conor McGregor eyes return to the Octagon still

Yet to officially book his return to the Octagon, McGregor, who claimed over the weekend that he was “looking to get a fight going”, has boasted his ability on social media this morning to boot.

“I’m the pound for pound king forever,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

Failing to ever land atop the official pound-for-pound rankings during his Octagon tenure, McGregor, who turns 35 years old next month – came as close as the number two slot in the rankings, behind just inaugural flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson, following his lightweight title victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 back in November 2016 – adding to already achieved featherweight spoils.

Serving as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year, McGregor was joined by the number five ranked, Chandler on the reality television show, with the duo still expected to share the Octagon in the future at the time of publication.