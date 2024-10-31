Why Khamzat Chimaev is the Clear Choice for the UFC Middleweight Championship

Khamzat Chimaev or Sean Strickland are set to challenge Dricus du Plessis for his UFC middleweight title. Imagine you’re sitting down for dinner at a restaurant. Before you sit two options; a freshly cooked steak, or an unspiced pile of stale bread. Which would you choose?

South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis (22-2) was able to capture the UFC middleweight crown in a close split decision against the US-born Sean Strickland. Afterward, ‘Stillknocks’ defended this title against former champion Israel Adesanya by submission. Now, du Plessis is ready for a fight and has two potential opponents in front of him.

Sean Strickland (29-6), former titleholder, is option A. Or, the UFC can choose ‘The Wolf’ Khamzat Chimaev (14-0) is option B.

‘Tarzan’ Strickland believes that he is entitled to a rematch for the title due to his status as a former champion. The US-born athlete believes that his title shot is already agreed to for early 2025. But based on what Dricus du Plessis has said, it is not set in stone just yet.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia reacts after a submission victory against Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

‘Borz’ Khamzat Chimaev is a fan-favorite fighter known for his aggressive fighting style. He looks to finish his opponents whether on the feet or on the ground. Of his 14 wins, 12 have come by way of KO/TKO or submission, giving him an 85% finishing rate. Compared to Strickland’s 51%.

For what the UFC likes to see, Chimaev has to be their pick. He is popular among fans around the world and has exciting fighting capabilities. Strickland has neither of these skills. The US-born athlete is known for his trash talk outside the ring, aggressive fighting in sparring, and boring fights inside the octagon. His highlight reel leaves much to be desired.

Let’s compare recent wins. Strickland struggled to defeat Paulo Costa. Over five rounds, he landed 158 strikes and absorbed 182 strikes. Which means he performed worse than Marvin Vettori did against the same opponent, who landed 190 strikes and absorbed 163.

Despite having a close match against the du Plessis, no one is clamoring to see Strickland fight the South African once again. It was a plain fight. And in Strickland’s match right afterward, against Costa, he showed nothing new. So why would a rematch go any different?

Conversely, ‘Borz’ earned a quick first-round submission against the former champion Robert Whittaker. It only took him less than four minutes to put ‘The Reaper’ away. Skilled fighters such as Adesanya, Dricus du Plessis, and Yoel Romero, could not perform this feat. That was the fastest anyone has put Whittaker away in his UFC career.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Khamzat Chimaev of Russia secures a submission against Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Of course, ‘The Wolf’ is not without his flaws. He has bounced between middleweight and welterweight due to weight issues. At middleweight, he has hardly defeated any career middleweight aside from Whittaker. Plus, illnesses seem to plague his career.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 21: Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates prepares to face Kamaru Usman of Nigeria in a middleweight fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The popular Khamzat Chimaev is a breath of fresh air with an exciting style. To add insult to Strickland, Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Dricus du Plessis, have all said that ‘Borz’ should get the title shot ahead of him. For a good fight, Chimaev is your guy. But if you need a sensitive man to throw a fit over gay people or women, Sean Strickland is your guy.