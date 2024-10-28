Sean Strickland Puts Khamzat Chimaev on Notice After Dominant UFC 308 Win

Sean Strickland had a pretty strong message for Khamzat Chimaev after the Chechen’s dominant showing at UFC 308.

Borz’ returned to the Octagon on Saturday night and, much to the surprise of everyone, made relatively quick work of Robert Whittaker in their high-stakes co-main event. Chimaev submitted Whittaker just past the three-and-a-half minute mark of the opening round via a neck crank that left ‘The Reaper’ with a dislocated jaw and some broken teeth.

Chimaev’s eighth-straight win inside the Octagon and 14th overall had many pundits, including longtime play-by-play man Jon Anik, wondering if ‘Borz’ may have unseated Sean Strickland as the next man in line to face reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.

There’s certainly an argument to be made, but Strickland sure isn’t interested in listening to it. Following UFC 308, ‘Tarzan’ took to social and made it clear that nobody would be cutting in line, including Chimaev.

“Understand one thing…. I am next in line….. Its been said, its been written… January/February me and

@dricusduplessis are scrapping,” Strickland wrote on X. “Go back to Chechnya and wait a few months….. wait.. sorry UAE… you’re not allowed in Chechnya…But hey crypto scams while you wait.”

Could Khamzat Chimaev Takes a title opportunity at welterweight instead of middleweight?

After coming up short on two of the three judges’ scorecards in his middleweight title clash against ‘DDP’ in January, Strickland has been chomping at the bit to get another crack at the South African. By all accounts, he earned his shot with a win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 over the summer.

However, the UFC may opt to strike while the iron is hot and give Khamzat Chimaev his long-awaited title opportunity. Or perhaps the promotion will attempt to satiate ‘Borz’ with a shot at the welterweight title, once Belal Muhammad settles some business with unbeaten finisher Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Did Chimaev do enough to take the spot Strickland has already been promised?