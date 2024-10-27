Dricus du Plessis vows to stop Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 308 masterclass: ‘Can’t wait to take your 0’

Incumbent undisputed middleweight titleholder, Dricus du Plessis has vowed to be the first fighter to beat the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev — off the back of the surging Chechen’s shocking submission of common-foe and former champion, Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 overnight.

Co-headlining last night’s flagship return to Abu Dhabi, unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev turned in a blistering submission win over ex-champion, Whittaker inside three minutes of the opening round.

Appearing to cause both a fractured jaw and numerous teeth on Whittaker’s lower mandible with a vicious face crank, Chimaev turned in his fourteenth straight victory — adding to a prior decision win over former undisputed welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one a year ago in the Middle East.

And staking his claim for a shot at the undisputed middleweight crown in the aftermath of his stoppage over Auckland fan-favorite, Whittaker, Khamzt Chimaev pointed to du Plessis’ throne — envisioning a title victory with relative ease.

Dricus du Plessis vows to beat Khamzat Chimaev in future fight

Sharing his thoughts on the Chechen finisher’s stoppage win over Whittaker, du Plessis voiced his concern for the former gold holder, before vowing to become the first fighter to solve the puzzle of Khamzat Chimaev.

“Feel really sorry for Rob (Robert Whittaker) he looked super ready but this is the fight game well done on a good performance,” Dricus du Plessis posted on his official X account. “Khamzat (Chimaev), that being said, I can’t wait to take your 0.”

Successfully defending his middleweight crown for the first time back in August in the headliner of UFC 305, Pretoria native, du Plessis racked up an impressive fourth round rear-naked choke submission win over former two-time gold holder, Israel Adesanya in the pair’s heated grudge match.

And expected to return as soon as the opening quarter of next year, du Plessis has been heavily linked with a title fight rematch against former champion, Sean Strickland next.