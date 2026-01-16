UFC’s Joe Pyfer Sparks Controversy with Arrest Image of Opponent Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight contender Joe Pyfer sparked controversy on January 15, 2026, when he shared an AI-generated image depicting himself in a police uniform arresting opponent Israel Adesanya. The post, which appeared on Pyfer’s Instagram story, featured the song “Locked Up” by Akon and showed Pyfer dressed as a law enforcement officer with Adesanya in handcuffs, accompanied by a German Shepherd in the background.

The timing of Pyfer‘s post proved particularly sensitive given the current social climate surrounding police misconduct and excessive force.

Israel Adesanya’s UFC Seattle Opponent Joe Pyfer Faces Backlash Over Arrest Photo Post

Pyfer and Adesanya are scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night on March 28, 2026, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. UFC CEO Dana White announced the matchup on January 13 during an Instagram Live. The bout represents a critical juncture for both fighters.

Adesanya, ranked sixth in the middleweight division and widely regarded as one of the greatest middleweights in UFC history, enters the contest seeking his first victory since knocking out Pereira at UFC 287 in April 2023. The former two-time champion is currently on a three-fight losing streak, having fallen to Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis, and most recently Nassourdine Imavov via second-round knockout in February 2025.​

Pyfer, ranked 15th at middleweight, carries a 15-3 professional record and a 6-1 UFC mark. The 29-year-old Pennsylvania native is riding a three-fight winning streak following his lone UFC loss to Jack Hermansson in February 2024. His recent victories include submission wins over Abus Magomedov and Marc-André Barriault, plus a decision over former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum.​

The arrest image post builds upon Pyfer’s pattern of controversial behavior and inflammatory remarks. Fans have nicknamed him “Officer Pyfer” based on his physical resemblance to a law enforcement officer, with some joking he looks like “a cop who would turn off his bodycam.” Pyfer acknowledged this comparison in October 2025, stating he might officially change his nickname to “Body Cam Off” and calling the suggestion “hilarious.”

Earlier in 2025, Pyfer generated significant backlash following his withdrawal from UFC Mexico City on March 29. Hours before his scheduled bout with Gastelum, Pyfer fell ill and pulled out of the fight. In a subsequent social media rant, he blamed Mexico for his illness and stated he would never return to the country. Pyfer called Mexico a “sh*thole” and told critics to “suck my balls,” adding he did not care if his comments were offensive.

Pyfer admitted receiving hateful messages from fans, including death threats and wishes for cartel violence against him. He responded defiantly, telling critics to “suck my d*ck” and dismissing the backlash. By October 2025, Pyfer stated he had “emotionally detached” himself from social media to avoid being affected by criticism. He claimed to find negative comments “really funny” and acknowledged deliberately making statements to “trigger people and piss them off.”

The UFC community’s reaction to the Adesanya arrest image ranged from amusement to condemnation. Combat sports media outlets shared the image widely, with posts generating thousands of engagements across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Some fans viewed the post as harmless fight promotion and trash talk, while others criticized it as insensitive. The “Officer Pyfer” and “Body Cam Off” memes have persisted throughout Pyfer’s recent fights.

Adds to History of Controversial Statements

MMA media personality Ariel Helwani and other commentators have criticized Pyfer’s tendency toward inflammatory statements, though the specific arrest image controversy has generated less mainstream media attention compared to his Mexico comments.