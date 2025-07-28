Why Elle Brooke Says Boxing Workouts Beat Smashing Anywhere Else

Elle Brooke always knew how to turn heads, but her evolution from Instagram fame to fight-camp grind is a story best told with a wink. Her early career was built on model shots, swimsuit reels, and the unmistakable pull of her modelling empire. She had the perfect setting – glam shoots, high traffic DMs, the sold-out merch. But by 2022, Elle was chasing a different kind of buzz.

Why Elle Brooke Loves The Boxing Workout

She took her first steps into the boxing ring with curiosity. The influencer-to-boxer pipeline is littered with quick exits, but Elle doubled down. Under the sharp eye of coach Leon Wills, she swapped late-night parties for 7 a.m. treadmill runs and mitt work that left plenty of gym mats dented. Her candid social posts told the whole story: three weekly strength splits, five days of technical boxing, all balanced on calorie-counted meals mapped by none other than Tristin Kennedy (the guy who kept Conor McGregor in fighting shape).

Fans got a front-row look via stories, TikToks, and blunt YouTube vlogs. Brooke showed how the leg days were built – sumo squats, deadlifts, hip thrust drop sets – all to rocket her punch power. Upper body? She documented those banded rows, push-press clusters, triceps dips, the lot. Cardio wasn’t just elliptical monotony; think assault bike sprints, lactic-threshold intervals, hill sprints, always with headphones blasting. Sparring Fridays meant bruises and ego checks in equal measure. Saturdays were for 10,000 steps and recovery yoga; Sundays, physiotherapy and meal prep.

Elle Brooke transformed her lifestyle. Party weekends got shelved in favour of 18 months of strict sleep regimens. Late-night scrolling? Gone. Magnesium the new best friend. If you caught her IG stories, you saw everything from KFC planned as a cheat meal to hot takes on trolls griping about her new muscle mass.

And today, she summed up her love for the sport in her own signature style. When a fan on IG asked why she loves boxing, her answer said it all: “Because it’s fun! Doesn’t feel like a typical boring workout. I enjoy smashing the sh*t out of some pads, seeing my fav people at the gym and my body’s never looked better. I love it!”

Elle Brooke has become one of the standout stars of Misfits Boxing, carving out a legitimate fight record since stepping into the ring in 2022.

Her boxing résumé now runs deeper than critics ever expected, with public weigh-ins and sparring clips showing a lighter, leaner frame – down 6kg from her off-season norms. Brooke credits boxing for her sharper physique and even sharper focus, dropping mentions of visible abs and a steady climb in late-round stamina.

Brooke captured the Misfits women’s middleweight title with a memorable third-round knockout over AJ Bunker on January 20, 2024. That victory put her firmly in the spotlight and established her as a genuine threat in the division. She successfully defended her title against Jenny Savage on September 14, 2024, scoring a unanimous decision win after five competitive rounds. These bouts showed more than just flash; they highlighted her skill evolution and serious work ethic.

Most recently, Brooke headlined another major Misfits Boxing event against Paige VanZant – a former UFC fighter making her own crossover into the boxing world. The fight, which took place in Houston at the Misfits & DAZN X Series 15, ended in a highly debated split draw. Brooke notably scored an early knockdown in round one but couldn’t quite secure the win as VanZant rallied back. Thanks to the draw, Brooke retained her middleweight title and cemented her reputation as a resilient and tactical competitor.

Nutrition, architected by Kennedy, meant protein targets, macro balancing, and fibre goals replacing sugar highs. Each meal – oats and berries, grilled chicken, salmon, all dialled for function, not just taste. Supplements kept it old-school: whey, omega-3, vitamin D.

Elle Brooke may have started out in front of the camera, but it’s behind the gloves she found her groove. The audience just happened to come along for the ride.