Who Was the First Mexican Champion in UFC History?

The first Mexican champion in UFC history could be up for debate depending on how you view it. Despite that, there’s been many talented Mexican fighters who’ve fought in the organization while some have made it to the very top.

Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno best fits the title as the first Mexican champion in UFC history. Moreno was the first Mexican-born champion in the UFC after he won the flyweight title at UFC 263 in 2021. ‘The Assassin Baby’ scored a third round submission over Deiveson Figueiredo to claim the belt and the title as the first Mexican champion in UFC history.

While Moreno lost the title in 2023 to Alexandre Pantoja, he is still one of the most dangerous flyweights with an impressive career thus far. Moreno currently stands at 22-8-2 and is coming off a dominating win after defeating Amir Albazi via decision in November 2024. He looks to continue his rise to reclaim the flyweight belt.

Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso holds the title as the first Mexican-born woman’s UFC champion when she defeated Valentina Shevchenko via submission at UFC 285. In 2022, Grasso shocked the world by defeating one of the greats and claiming the belt to become the first Mexican champion in UFC history on the women’s side.

Despite losing her best to Shevchenko in their trilogy fight, Grasso still holds an impressive 16-4-1 record while being ranked as the #3 women’s pound-for-pound fighter. As the top contender in the flyweight division, Grasso looks to come back strong and reclaim gold.

Cain Velasquez

While not reigning from Mexico, it’s difficult to not mention UFC legend Cain Velasquez as the first Mexican champion in UFC history. Velasquez is the first Mexican-American UFC champion in the organization’s history as he still opened doors for Mexican MMA fighters. He claimed that title when he defeated Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 in 2010.

Velasquez was one of the most entertaining heavyweights during his era as he brought a different kind of style from a typical heavyweight during that era. The former champion finished his career with a 14-3 record while defending the belt twice. Despite not being born in Mexico, he still deserves a mention for opening doors.