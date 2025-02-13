Who Was the Fighter to Drop Jon Jones in Training? Adlan Amagov Explained

ByTimothy Wheaton
Who is Adlan Amagov? The Fighter Who Allegedly Dropped Jon Jones in Training. Adlan Amagov is a name that has resurfaced in the MMA world and was recently linked to a surprising disclosure by former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit. According to Condit, Amagov once dropped Jon Jones, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, during a sparring session with a spinning back kick—a feat that stunned many given Jones’ legendary durability. But who is Adlan Amagov, and what is his story?

Who is Adlan Amagov?

Adlan Amagov was a Chechen-Russian athlete. He later moved to Moscow and began training in Combat Sambo under the guidance of renowned fighters like Fedor and Alexander Emelianenko. Amagov transitioned to professional MMA in 2007, debuting with a loss but quickly building an impressive record of 8-1-1 while competing primarily in Russian promotions.

Amagov gained attention for his striking style, particularly his spinning techniques. A viral video of his spinning hook kick knockout in 2010 showcased this.

In 2011, Amagov signed with Strikeforce, where he made an immediate impact by defeating Ron Stallings via split decision and knocking out Anthony Smith in the first round.

After Strikeforce dissolved, Amagov joined the UFC in 2013. Competing as a welterweight, he secured two dominant victories: a unanimous decision win over Chris Spang and a first-round knockout of TJ Waldburger that left his opponent requiring a stretcher. Despite his success, Amagov retired from the UFC shortly after due to injuries. Amagov briefly returned to MMA in 2016 for one final fight in Russia. He defeated Jungle Fight champion Dirlei Broenstrup via submission in the first round before retiring for good.

Adlan Amagov

Jon Jones Dropped In training

Speaking to UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson on a recent podcast, Carlos Condit revealed about Jon Jones getting dropped by this figure. He said:

“We get this dude. I don’t know if you guys, you guys ever heard of Adlan Amagov? He’s a Chechen dude, and he fought in the UFC a couple of times. I think in his last fight, man, they carried his opponent out on a stretcher. But yeah, he finished a number of guys. He was like a spinning back kick guy, and he, uh, he f* me up. And then, I think a round or two later, he hit Jon Jones with that spinning back kick… He dropped him.”

Carlos Condit and Jon Jones, two of the most prominent fighters in MMA history, honed their skills at the renowned Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Condit built his legacy with an aggressive fighting style and captured the interim UFC welterweight title during his career.

Jon Jones 2

Meanwhile, Jon Jones, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, began his journey at Jackson Wink and became the youngest UFC champion in history, dominating both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. Their time training together at Jackson Wink shows the gym’s reputation as a breeding ground for elite fighters.

Jon jones 21

The recent revelation about Adlan Amagov’s sparring exploits adds another layer to his legacy as a fighter. While fans may wonder how far he could have gone had he continued competing, Amagov remains an intriguing figure.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

