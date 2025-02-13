Anthony Smith Calls UFC Legend Two-Faced in Heated Rant “Week Before They Were Calling Him a Cuck”

The ongoing feud between UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith and former MMA champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has escalated, with both fighters exchanging sharp remarks in recent days.

Anthony Smith Calls Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Two-Faced

Anthony Smith recently criticized Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, accusing him of creating a toxic environment for fighters on his Jaxxon Podcast. He stated:

“You bring fighters on, you s–t on them. It happened to me you brought me on you’re super cool to me. I had a good time. I love Rampage, he’s my favorite fighter. You bring me on I have an amazing time and several months later you’re on there with Dillashaw making fun of me. It’s their thing, that’s what they do. They are just not great to fighters, they did the same s–t to Ian Garry when he was supposed to go on the show, and the week before they were calling him a cuck. I don’t like that.”

In response, Jackson fired back on social media, posting a video where he bluntly told Smith to “shut his mouth,” claiming that Smith had no idea what he was talking about.

Anthony Smith is a US-born fighter who competes in the UFC’s Light Heavyweight division. Smith began his professional MMA career in 2008, fighting in regional promotions before joining Strikeforce and later the UFC. Despite early setbacks, he gained prominence after moving to the light heavyweight division in 2018, earning notable wins against Rashad Evans, Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, and Alexander Gustafsson. Smith also challenged Jon Jones for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in 2019 but fell short via unanimous decision. Over his career, he has earned multiple Performance of the Night bonuses for his exciting finishes.

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson is a retired American MMA legend and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Jackson rose to fame during his tenure with Pride FC in Japan, where his aggressive style and charismatic personality made him a fan favorite. After transitioning to the UFC, he unified the Pride and UFC Light Heavyweight titles by defeating Dan Henderson in 2007. Known for his iconic slams and knockout power, Jackson’s career highlights include victories over legends like Chuck Liddell and Wanderlei Silva. Outside of MMA, he has also appeared in movies and professional wrestling.

While Anthony Smith has voiced concerns over the treatment of fighters on platforms like the JAXXON Podcast, Jackson has defended his approach, emphasizing his intentions to maintain authenticity. The escalating feud between Anthony Smith and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson continues to create tension.