Dana White reveals which fighters scare him the most: “He looks like a stone-cold f*cking killer.”

UFC president Dana White recently sat down in an interview with UFC lightweight star ‘The Baddy’ Paddy Pimblett and discussed which fighters have intimated him the most over the years

Dana White has been around professional MMA fighters for his entire career. In 2001, Zuffa purchased the UFC and put Dana White at the helm. But previous to the buyout, White was still in the industry as a manager for top-ranked fighters such as Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. It would truly take a cold fighter to send shivers up Dana White’s spine.

Which fighters intimidate Dana White the most?

While speaking with Paddy ‘The Baddy,’ Dana White explained that if any two heavyweights began brawling during a staredown, there would be little that White could do. Dana White explained:

“Always when you’re f*cking around with the heavyweights, like Derrick Lewis.When Derrick Lewis comes to a staredown, the only thing that makes him even a little bit not scary is that he actually has a sense of humor. He’s funny sometimes. But, god forbid you get in there with Derrick Lewis and he doesn’t like the other fighter. I was in between him and another guy one time at the faceoff, and I started trying to stop him. I might as well not f*ckiing be there.“

Derrick Lewis is a US-born UFC heavyweight who stands at 6’3″ (1.905 m) and 260 lbs (118 kg). There would be few people alive who can stop Lewis if he chose to throw down.

Dana White added:

“Jon Jones is one of those guys too. Jon Jones is a freak of nature.”

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones was the multi-time UFC light heavyweight champion. He is considered an all-time great and never lost his title in an MMA fight. Jones stands at 6’4″ (1.93 m) and used to fight at 205 lbs (93 kg) but that’s after cutting weight.

UFC president White added:

“One of the scariest guys and intimidating dudes right now is [Alex] Pereira. When you look at the guy he looks like a stone-cold f*cking killer. Off the top of my head those are the three that come to mind.”

UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has a stare cold as ice. He won the UFC middleweight throne on a consecutive knockout win streak. Brazil’s Pereira stands at 6’4″ (1.93 m) and fights at 185 lbs (83 kg) but that’s after cutting weight, he walks around much heavier. Pereira was a two-division world champion when he competed in GLORY Kickboxing prior to his UFC run. In Kickboxing this Brazilian striker was known for his thunderous knockout power.

Dana White spoke with ‘The Baddy‘ Paddy Pimblett who will soon be fighting at UFC 282. Pimblett will take on UFC lightweight Jared Gordon on December 11.

See the full interview below: