When Paige VanZant Exposed Dillon Danis: ‘You Have No Wife, No Friends, No MMA Resume’

Paige VanZant, a mixed martial artist and model, fired back at Dillon Danis, a former Bellator MMA fighter, after he made personal accusations against her. Danis will be boxing YouTube influencer KSI later this year while VanZant is set to compete in GFL MMA and Power Slap.

Paige VanZant Scorns Dillon Danis

The US-born Paige VanZant had initially called Danis “not a real fighter,” which seemed to trigger a heated response. Danis implied a past relationship with VanZant, suggesting she was being petty because he hadn’t pursued her romantically. However, VanZant swiftly countered, recalling an embarrassing encounter at a UFC event where Danis made an inappropriate request in front of other fighters. She highlighted that Danis lacks the personal and professional achievements she and her husband enjoy, including a strong MMA resume and meaningful relationships.

Paige VanZant said:

“Dillon, obviously, I said you’re not a real fighter—my bad. I triggered you. I understand that hurt your feelings. But instead of coming back and just talking about me, saying I’m not a real fighter, what did you do?You kind of backed yourself into a corner because now you have to come with proof of this alleged affair, right? Because the only time I remember ever seeing you in Vegas was at the UFC Athlete Retreat. “You walked up to me in a bar, asked me to peg you in front of multiple other UFC fighters, and I laughed in your face.That’s not the definition of a relationship, is it? And stirring up drama on the internet to try to fight my husband? There are definitely better ways you could handle that. He’s got three things that you will absolutely never have: A wife. Friends. A real MMA resume. So, Dillon, I’m sorry I hurt your feelings.“

Paige VanZant is known for her dynamic career in combat sports competing in MMA, Slap Fighting, pro wrestling, bare knuckle boxing, and regular boxing. She rose to fame in the UFC with her striking skills. After leaving the UFC, VanZant transitioned to BKFC and has also ventured into professional wrestling and boxing. Recently, she made her professional boxing debut with Misfits Boxing, ending in a split draw against Elle Brooke.

Dillon Danis is a former submission grappler and mixed martial artist. He gained recognition as a training partner for Conor McGregor and competed in Bellator MMA. Danis has been involved in several controversies throughout his career, including a notable incident at UFC 229. He has signed with the Global Fight League for a return to MMA. Danis is set to face Tony Ferguson in May 2025 plus his boxing match against KSI.

Danis is 2-0 in MMA having matches in 2018 and 2019. Plus, he is 0-1 in boxing dropping a lacklustre decision against YouTuber Logan Paul.