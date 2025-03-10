Paige VanZant’s Bruised Power Slap Victim Says She Is Living The Dream with a ‘Hurt Face’

Mikael Michelle, the most recent foe of UFC alum, Paige VanZant following their Power Slap clash, appears to be overlooking her “hurt face” after the pairing — claiming her bank account is now “stacked” despite her loss.

VanZant, a former flyweight and strawweight contender under the umbrella of the UFC, made her third outing under the banner of Power Slap over the course of the weekend.

And landing her second career win in the controversial ‘sport’, Oregon native, VanZant recorded a unanimous decision win over Michelle, following a prior debut success against Christine Wolmarans in the summer of last year.

Despite the loss to VanZant, the above-mentioned amateur mixed martial arts talent voiced her excitement at a now “stacked” bank balance, despite suffering from a “hurt face” in defeat to the bare knuckle boxing star.

Woke up with a hurt face and stacked bank account. I love this shit! Stick around for the comeback journey,” Mikael Michelle posted on her official Instagram account.

https://twitter.com/ClockedNload/status/1898227833735905546

Expected to make her mixed martial arts comeback with the newly-minted, GFL (Global Fight League) later this summer, VanZant expressed how she missed competing with the UFC over the weekend, however.

Paige VanZant admits she “misses” the UFC

“If I’m really honest and transparent, I was at the point where I was happy with my career and I was happy with my success in my life,” Paige VanZant told assembled media after her Power Slap win. “And everything I’ve accomplished. Of course, I wanted to continue to chase dreams, but making the walk [to the Octagon] with my husband (Austin Vanderford) again, I was like, ‘Damn, I really miss this [the UFC].

“And I realize how special it is,” Paige VanZant explained. “And maybe when I was in the UFC — I signed when I was nineteen years old, I made my UFC debut when I was twenty. I didn’t realize what a big deal it was back then. I didn’t realize how special it was. And now, seeing that process and leaving, maybe I took it for granted. And I know it would take a lot of work from me and a lot of dedication to get my shot back into the UFC. But, I definitely — my heart misses it.