Ahead of his high-profile return next weekend at Noche UFC, let’s take a deep-dive into Sean O’Malley’s net worth — as the Montana striker prepares for the biggest charge to his bantamweight crown to date as he tackles Georgian challenger, Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, is slated to headline next weekend’s huge Noche UFC event at the Las Vegas Sphere — taking on the above-mentioned, Dvalishvili in his sophomore outing as defending divisional pacesetter.

Last time out, the Dana White’s Contender Series product made short work of two-time foe, Marlon Vera — landing a one-sided unanimous decision shutout against the Ecuadorian, avenging his sole professional loss in a dominant success.

Last year, O’Malley sprung an upset win over dominant titleholder, Aljamain Sterling in August, besting the Uniondale native with a second round knockout win in Boston, Massachusetts.

So with all his high-profile victories, paired with his marketability and his ever-growing streaming presence and podcast with head coach, Tim Welch — let’s take a look at Sean O’Malley’s net worth.

Sean O’Malley’s net worth

Upon current estimatations off the back of his most recent fight against the above-mentioned Chone challenger, Vera, Montana striker, O’Malley is reportedly sitting on an eye-watering $2,000,000 net worth.

With endorsements coming from the likes of Venum, Reebok as well as other high-profile sponsorships, Sean O’Malley’s net worth is likely to skyrocket regardless of result against tip-top challenger, Tbilisi native, Dvalishvili come the culmination of Noche UFC next weekend at the blockbuster Las Vegas Sphere event.

Along with his many forms of income, O’Malley is also well known for his jaw-dropping pink-colored, custom Lamborghini Huracan supercar, which sure to have set the bantamweight finisher back a pretty penny to boot.

With the cards likely stacked against the Montana native come Noche UFC next weekend amid the insane unbeaten run of competitive challenger, Dvalishvili, O’Malley is sure to have his work cut out if he’s to hear Bruce Buffer proclaim ‘And Still’ when the curtain closes on a monumental showcase at the Las Vegas Sphere.