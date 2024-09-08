Merab Dvalishvili Stats: Record and Career Breakdown

When we look at Merab Dvalishvili Stats, it becomes very clear that this relentless wrestler truly lives up to his nickname of ‘The Machine.’ The Georgian-born athlete is a major threat in the bantamweight division and will be looking for gold at UFC 306.

Merab Dvalishvili Stats

Merab Dvalishvili Record

As of now, Dvalishvili holds a professional fight record of 16 wins and 4 losses but is unbeaten in his last ten bouts. Dvalishvili has notable wins over fighters such as MMA legend Jose Aldo, Olympic Medalist Henry Cejudo, and the talented Petr Yan.

His fighting style is distinguished by a high volume of strikes, takedowns, and relentless pressure, making him a challenging opponent in the octagon. In his recent fights, he has demonstrated impressive statistics, including significant strikes landed and takedown attempts.

In a notable match against Petr Yan at UFC Vegas 71, Dvalishvili showcased his stamina and output by attempting 292 significant strikes and 35 takedowns throughout the fight. This relentless pace allowed him to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Merab Dvalishvili Stats: Dvalishvili stands at 1.68 meters (5 feet 6 inches) tall and has a reach of 1.73 meters (68 inches). He fights in the bantamweight division at 135 lbs or 61 kg.

Merab Dvalishvili Stats

Dvalishvili’s striking accuracy is around 40%, with a defensive rate of 58%. While these numbers may seem modest compared to some of his peers, his ability to maintain pressure and control the fight pace is a crucial aspect of his strategy. His grappling stats include a takedown accuracy of 40% and a takedown defense rate of 78%.

His fight against Yan earned him the record for most takedowns attempted in a bout in UFC history. Overall, he also holds the record for total strikes landed in UFC Bantamweight division history. Among active UFC fighters, he holds the record for most takedowns landed.

Where is Merab Dvalishvili from?

Merab Dvalishvili was born in Tbilisi, Georgia, and raised in Garden City Park, New York, he currently resides in Long Island, New York.