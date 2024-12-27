When Heavyweight Badr Hari was Stunned by the Size of Alex Pereira

In a surprising moment in combat sports, heavyweight kickboxer Badr Hari was left astonished by the size of Alex Pereira, who was merely a middleweight at the time. It was not until later that ‘Poatan’ would love to light heavyweight then to the UFC.

Badr Hari was Stunned by the Size of Alex Pereira

Badr Hari, a Dutch-Moroccan fighter, has long been known for his aggressive fighting style and knockouts in the ring. Throughout his career, Hari has faced top-tier fighters, with victories over the likes of Semmy Schilt, Peter Aerts, and Stefan Leko.

When Badr Hari met Alex Pereira, he expected the Brazilian fighter to be a light heavyweight or heavyweight but was taken aback when he learned that Pereira was only a middleweight. He stood 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighed 185 lb at that time. This meeting was in 2019.

‘Poatan’ is often described as a large fighter for his weight class, even at light heavyweight (205 lbs). The former Glory Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Champion has a presence that is noticeable even among bigger fighters. Badr Hari was a career heavyweight standing 6 foot 6 inches and approximately 250 lbs.

‘Poatan‘ Alex Pereira has quickly made his mark in both kickboxing and MMA. Known for his striking power, Pereira became the first fighter to hold two weight class titles simultaneously in Glory. He transitioned to MMA and was able to pick up UFC world titles in both middleweight and light heavyweight. It was Pereira’s size that surprised even the towering Badr Hari.