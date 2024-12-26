Alex Pereira Celebrates The Holidays By Knocking Out His Sons

ByCraig Pekios
If Alex Pereira ever gets tired of stacking bodies inside the Octagon, he could always carve out a career as a professional pillow fighter.

And yes, that is a real thing.

image 22

Over the last four years, ‘Poatan’ has dominated the MMA scene, going from a relative unknown to a two-division UFC champion and becoming one of the sport’s most popular competitors.

After claiming the middleweight title in 2022, Pereira made the move to light heavyweight where he currently reigns as the king of 205. Along the way, he’s earned victories over a slew of former titleholders including Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahall Hill.

gettyimages 2148568339 612x612 1

In October, he successfully defended his light heavyweight crown for the third time in 2024, finishing Khalil Rountree in the fourth round of their UFC 307 headliner in Salt Lake City — a win that solidified him as LowKick MMA’s Fighter of the Year.

Alex Pereira trades in his four-ounce gloves for a pillow

With no return to the Octagon currently scheduled, Pereira was free to sit back, relax, and celebrate the holidays with his family. Of course, Pereira’s version of “family time” probably isn’t the same as everyone else’s.

By all accounts, Alex Pereira’s next opponent inside the Octagon should be Magomed Ankalaev, the light heavyweight division’s top-ranked contender. The Dagestani is riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak dating back more than six years with his most recent coming against Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.

gettyimages 2181224393 612x612 1

Still, Pereira has cast some doubt that Ankalaev will be next leading many fight fans to ponder the question; if not the Russian, then who?

