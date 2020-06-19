What We Know So Far About Fight Island

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White set tongues wagging in April when he revealed plans to host a number of events on a mysterious destination dubbed Fight Island. The idea was to secure a “private island” that would allow international fighters to get around travel restrictions and compete in televised bouts. Many fight fans scoffed at the idea, but White has now ended months of fervent speculation by revealing the identity of Fight Island. Read on for the full lowdown on the plans.

Where is Fight Island?

White revealed that the events will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. It is a popular leisure and tourism destination located just a 15-minute drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport. It is not exactly the remote desert island in the middle of the ocean that many envisioned when White first announced the plans. Yas Island occupies a total land area of 2,500 hectares, and it hosts Ferrari World, Waterworld, Warner Bros. World and SeaWorld., along with a number of beaches, links golf courses, luxury hotels, restaurants and malls. It has also hosted Formula One’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since 2009. UFC will ring-fence a 10 square mile safety zone on the island, which will account for more than half of the land area.

What will the fighters be greeted with at Fight Island?

The safety zone will include an arena with an octagon, a hotel, training facilities and dining establishments. Only fighters, their coaches, UFC staff and the island workers looking after them will be allowed in the zone. White said that nobody will leave the island, which would essentially create a quarantine bubble. It is designed to attract fighters that were unable to travel to the US due to Covid-19 related restrictions. “The infrastructure we are building will be such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the fighters that’s never been done before – from the arena, the private training facility and the octagon on the island – it’s going to be an experience that none of us will ever forget,” said White.

Will fans be allowed inside the arena to watch?

UFC has continued to host a busy schedule of events behind closed doors in the US throughout the coronavirus lockdown period. Most sports leagues shut down, but White was determined to keep the show on the road, and there was a triple-header in Jacksonville last month, followed by events in Las Vegas, Saskatoon and Austin in June. They have all taken place without any spectators – meaning TV audiences can hear every bone-crunching punch, kick and elbow – and that will also be the case on Fight Island. It was designed for international fighters, and only their retinues will be allowed inside, along with a small camera crew and UFC officials. The action will be broadcast in 172 countries around the world.

What events will take place on Fight Island?

UFC will host four events on Yas Island. It begins with UFC 251 on Saturday, July 11. This event was initially slated for June 6 in Perth, Australia, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. It will now be relocated to Fight Island, and an exciting headline clash will see UFC featherweight champion Kamaru Usman put his belt on the line against Gilbert Burns. You will see that Usman is the favourite in the exciting MMA odds and prices, but it should be a close fought battle. The co-main event will pit featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski against Max Holloway in a championship rematch, while a bout for the vacant UFC bantamweight title between Petr Yan and José Aldo is also expected to take place. You can also look forward to Jessica Andrade facing Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas taking on Paige VanZant. There will then be successive UFC Fight Night events on July 15, July 18 and July 25.

Who will take part in the upcoming Fight Nights on the island?

A featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige will take place at UFC Fight Night 172 on July 15. You can also see Carla Esparza take on Marina Rodriguez, while Abdul Razak Alhassan faces Mounir Lazzez. Another standout fight sees Jarden Gordon and Chris Fishgold lock horns. The most exciting match up at UFC Fight Night 173 is a UFC flyweight championship rematch between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo. Also look out for Jack Hermansson versus Kelvin Gastelum, Ariane Lipski versus Luana Carolina and Grant Dawson versus Nad Narimani. The fourth and final event will be UFC Fight Night 174, featuring a middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Darren Till. Mauricio Rua will fight Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, and a big heavyweight fight sees Alexander Gustafsson tangle with Fabricio Werdum. The action is then expected to shift back to the US, with UFC Fight Night 175 slated for August 1 in Las Vegas, but fighters could return to Yas Island in future if the initiative proves to be successful.