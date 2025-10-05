What Next For The Stars Of UFC 320 Main Card

UFC 320 at the T-Mobile Arena lived up to expectations with finishes throughout and the main card in particular delivered in style.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: An overhead view of the Octagon in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

UFC 320 Main Card Stars

Kicking off the main card a middleweight contest for two men on the cusp of the rankings. German Dagestani Abus Magomedov came into the fight on a three fight win streak looking to get into the top 15. Unfortunately for him he faced Joe Pyfer, a man that’s made a splash since his UFC debut in 2022. Pyfer survived a tough first round before locking in the rear naked choke submission in the second. The American is now 6-1 in the UFC and will be aiming for a big name in the rankings. At 14th ranked is Marvin Vettori, a former title challenger that is without a win in three fights a great next opponent for Pyfer.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Joe Pyfer of the United States puts Abus Magomedov of Germany in a choke hold during a middleweight bout in UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Following the middleweights was a ranked featherweight matchup offering Youssef Zalal the chance to climb the rankings against an aging contender in Josh Emmett. At 40 years of age Emmett is naturally coming down the mountain of his MMA career. After snatching up an armbar submission in the first round Zalal took his win streak to 8 and now 5-0 in his second stint in the UFC. Even in that form the Moroccan will still need at least one more win before he enters title conversation. Englishman Arnold Allen has been out since July 2024 nursing some injuries and fans are eager for his return, his only defeats are to Movsar Evloev and Max Holloway.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Josh Emmett of the United States (black trunks) submits to Youssef Zalal of the United States during a featherweight bout in UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Fan favourite Jiří Procházka has entertained inside the cage and brought violence every single fight so far and UFC 320 was no different. Matched up with Khalil Rountree Jr the fight was bound to deliver and it did. A back and forth war as anticipated eventually ended with a brutal Procházka KO in Round 3. Given his record against newly crowned two time champion Alex Pereira a title shot seems out of the picture. If Pereira pursues greatness and jumps up to heavyweight the vacant belt could be an option for the Czech. Carlos Ulberg is a fresh contender and next in line if Pereira remains at 205lbs. Therefore that leaves Magomed Ankalaev as the feasible next opponent for Procházka.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: (R-L) Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic strikes Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Superstar Alex Pereira returned to his light heavyweight throne with a first round TKO over Magomed Ankalaev, the man that took the belt from him 7 months ago. An excellent overhand landed flush on the Russian and after some brutal elbows on the ground Herb Dean stepped in. It took only a mere 80 seconds for him to regain his belt and many wonder what is next for ‘Poatan’.

If he stays at 205lbs it will inevitably be Ulberg next as he’s on a nine fight win streak in the UFC. If heavyweight is on the card it must be for everything. If Tom Aspinall is victorious at UFC 321 Aspinall vs Pereira is the biggest fight the UFC can make and the only one big enough to headline the White House card in 2026.