Joe Pyfer Chokes Out Abus Magomedov with Second-Round RNC – UFC 320 Highlights

Joe Pyfer added another big finish to his resume, tapping out Abus Magomedov in the UFC 320 main card opener.

Pyfer looked to wrestle early, but it was Magomedov who gained the upper hand in the opening round, getting on top of ‘Bodybagz’ and controlling a good portion of the round.

However, Pyfer would flip the script in the second, gaining top control and fishing for an arm triangle choke. Unable to lock it in, Pfyer would eventually find himself with Magomedov’s back and an opportunity to cinch in an RNC. Pyfer did exactly that, forcing the tap out less than two minutes into the stanza.

Official Result: Joe Pyfer def. Abus Magomedov via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:46 of Round 2.

