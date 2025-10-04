Joe Pyfer Chokes Out Abus Magomedov with Second-Round RNC – UFC 320 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Joe Pyfer Submits Abus Magomedov with Second-Round RNC - UFC 320 Highlights

Joe Pyfer added another big finish to his resume, tapping out Abus Magomedov in the UFC 320 main card opener.

Pyfer looked to wrestle early, but it was Magomedov who gained the upper hand in the opening round, getting on top of ‘Bodybagz’ and controlling a good portion of the round.

However, Pyfer would flip the script in the second, gaining top control and fishing for an arm triangle choke. Unable to lock it in, Pfyer would eventually find himself with Magomedov’s back and an opportunity to cinch in an RNC. Pyfer did exactly that, forcing the tap out less than two minutes into the stanza.

READ MORE:  Alex Pereira Explains Why He Liked His Rivalry With Adesanya More Than Ankalaev: "He's Doing It Totally Wrong"

Official Result: Joe Pyfer def. Abus Magomedov via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:46 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Joe Pyfer vs. Abus Magomedov at UFC 320:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts