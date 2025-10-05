Alex Pereira Smashes Ankalaev in 80 Seconds to Reclaim Light Heavyweight Gold – UFC 320 Highlights

Alex Pereira is once again the UFC light heavyweight champion.

As soon as their rematch got underway at UFC 320, Pereira walked down Ankalaev and delivered a booming right hand that had the defending champ rocked early. Ankalaev attempted a desperation takedown, but that only allowed ‘Poatan’ to get on top and rain down a series of hellacious elbows to the head and body.

With Ankalaev turtling up and taking damage, Herb Dean had seen enough, stopping the contest just 80 seconds into the scrap.

Official Result: Alex Pereira def. Magomed Ankalaev via TKO (elbows) at 1:20 of Round 1.

With the win, Pereira begins his third reign as a UFC champion—an incredible feat for a fighter who just made his promotional debut four years ago.

Check Out Highlights From Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 320:

😭🤯 Alex Pereira started emoting after knocking out Magomed Ankalaev in Round 1.



