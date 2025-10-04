Youssef Zalal Makes Josh Emmett Verbally Submit with Nasty Arm Bar – UFC 320 Highlights

Youssef Zalal made quick work of Josh Emmett at UFC 320 in Las Vegas.

As Emmett moved in, Zalal quickly changed levels, securing a double-leg takedown in the center of the Octagon. While scrambling for position, Emmett found himself fending off an early triangle choke.

Just as he started to clear himself, Zalal switched to an arm bar, forcing Emmett to verbally tap out less than two minutes into the opening round.

Official Result: Youssef Zalal def. Josh Emmett via submission (arm bar) at 1:38 of Round 1.

With the win, Zalal improves his record inside the Octagon to 8-3-1 and is now sitting on an eight-fight win streak. The victory could potentially put ‘The Moroccan Devil’ one big win away from a featherweight title opportunity.

Check out Highlights From Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal at UFC 320:

YOUSSEF ZALAL SUBMITS JOSH EMMETT IN THE FIRST ROUND!!!! OH MY GOD #UFC320pic.twitter.com/4ByYxX1Lvf — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 5, 2025