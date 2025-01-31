Betting Breakdown: What a Michael Venom Page Submission Win Could Mean for Your Wallet

Michael Venom Page has set his sights on a submission victory against Shara Magomedov, a result that oddsmakers and bettors alike view as a massive longshot. With odds of +500 (5/1) for Page to win via submission, the implied probability of just 16.67% highlights how unlikely this outcome is. Especially given Page’s reputation as a striking specialist and his limited history of grappling success. If Page manages to pull off this unexpected feat, it would deliver one of the weekend’s most significant betting upsets.

Michael Venom Page by Submission?

If Michael 'Venom' Page secures a submission victory over Shara Magomedov this weekend, it would be a massive betting upset. Bookmakers see this outcome as highly unlikely. For context, Magomedov's odds of winning by submission are even longer at +2500 (25/1), with an implied probability of 3.85%.

When comparing these probabilities, the likelihood of Page achieving a submission win is significantly higher than Magomedov’s, but it still represents a rare scenario. Calculations suggest that if the fight were reduced to just these two outcomes (Page or Magomedov winning by submission), Page’s submission win would have a 54.35% likelihood relative to Magomedov’s.

Given both fighters’ striking-heavy styles and minimal grappling records, a submission victory would defy expectations and shock bettors. It would also mark a shift in Michael Venom Page’s approach as he has not secured a submission victory in over a decade.

f you place a $100 bet on Michael “Venom” Page to win by submission at odds of +500 (5/1), your total payout would be $600. This includes your original $100 stake plus $500 in profit. Here’s the breakdown:

Stake (your bet): $100

$100 Profit (based on +500 odds): $500

$500 Total payout: $600

This means you would make a 5x return on your initial bet if Page secures the submission victory.

Shara Magomedov has vowed to pressure Page into attempting takedowns, a tactic rarely seen from either fighter. This psychological warfare adds another layer of intrigue to the bout. In response, Page said:

“What he’s doing now is working, so I guess maybe if he runs into some obstacles, he may want to—he may change his perception on that. Because I’m going to take him down and choke him out.“

Could this be a possibility to make some solid money?