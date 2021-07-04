It’s fair to say Fabricio Werdum wants his name in the hat to face Fedor Emelianenko next.

With the news that Emelianenko was set to return to action for Bellator in an event taking place October 23 in Moscow, Russia, a number of names have been in contact with Scott Coker to fight “The Last Emperor” next.

Among them include Josh Barnett, Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem to name a few. We can now comfortably add Werdum’s name to that list despite him being the first fighter to stop Emelianenko’s legendary unbeaten run.

The former UFC heavyweight champion also took a dig at the Russian MMA legend in the process with some recent tweets.

“IF fedor The 🐐 do you need revenge from me HEY I’m ready to go to Russia”

“Fedor was never the goat because I killed the 🐐 @ScottCoker let’s go”

This follows Werdum’s tweets prior where he hyped up a rematch.

Werdum notably submitted Emelianenko in the first round when they clashed at a 2010 Strikeforce headliner. As a result, the Brazilian ended Emelianenko’s 28-fight unbeaten run at the time.

Do you want to see a rematch between them?