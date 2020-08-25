Currently testing free-agency, former UFC heavyweight titleholder, Fabrício ‘Vai Cavalo’ Werdum has expressed his interest in a potential divisional ‘superfight’ with former two-time 205-pound best, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player announced his intentions to test free agency following his return to the win-column opposite multiple-time title challenger, Alexander ‘The Mauler’ Gustafsson at a UFC Fight Night event on ‘Fight Island’ in July. Werdum had made his first Octagon outing since UFC Fight Night Jacksonville in May – in a split judging loss to Aleksei Oleinik. The May return followed a ten-month USADA suspension.

Recently floating the idea of rematches with both Fedor Emelianenko under the Bellator banner, and former opponent, Brandon Vera which would see him link up with ONE Championship in Singapore – the Porto Alegre native has now predicted he’d stop Jones, in an interview with MMA Junkie reporter, John Morgan – if the two ever clashed at heavyweight.

“You know, he’s a big guy – and Jon Jones should have zero problems to go to the heavyweight division,” Werdum explained. “For sure, it’s not happening now, but maybe, I love the idea, one day against Jon Jones. And, it’s not like I prep for him, I’m just confident. One-hundred per cent I finish Jon Jones. I finish Jon Jones too. One-hundred per cent. I’m confident, that’s it. I’m training – good training, my mind’s okay. I finish him and anyone. One-hundred per cent I believe that.” (H/T BJPENN.com)

Jackson-Wink MMA mainstay, Jones recently announced his intentions to test heavyweight waters – vacating his 205-pound championship to boot. That now vacant crown, is set to be decided at UFC 253 on September 26th. – with recent challenger, Dominick Reyes meeting with former KSW gold holder, Jan Błachowicz.

2nd. degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and Kings MMA staple, Werdum has notched high-profile career victories over the aforenoted, Fedor Emelianenko, and his younger brother, Alexander, as well as compatriot, Gabriel Gonzaga, decorated Dutch kickboxer, Alistair Overeem, ‘Bigfoot’ Silva, Mark Hunt, and in a title unification clash, stopped Cain Velasquez via third-round guillotine at UFC 188.

How do you think a heavyweight ‘superfight’ between Werdum and Jones would go down?