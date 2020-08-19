UFC president Dana White has confirmed Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz will fight for the chance to become the next light-heavyweight champion.

Long-time 205lb king Jon Jones officially relinquished his title earlier this week and began talks for a move up to the heavyweight division.

On the same day, it was reported Reyes and Blachowicz would fight at UFC 253 and fans began to speculate the two contenders would be competing for UFC gold.

The UFC boss spoke to reporter’s post-fight at Dana White’s Contender Series 4: Week 3 to confirm Reyes and Blachowicz will fight for the vacant light-heavyweight title on September 26.

“It’s official, yeah,” White said. “While we were here, I actually went live on SportsCenter and announced it between one of the fights and announced all of that.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Reyes now has the chance to win a UFC title for the second straight fight. The 30-year-old previously challenger Jones at UFC 247 and was unlucky to come away the loser. ‘Bones’ picked up a unanimous decision win on the night, but many believe he was on the right side of bad judging.

Blachowicz is currently riding a three-fight win streak heading into his first UFC title fight. The Polish power puncher has scored knockout wins over Luke Rockhold and Corey Anderson as well as a decision win over ‘Jacare’ Souza during an impressive 2019.

Who becomes the next light-heavyweight champion at UFC 253? Dominick Reyes or Jan Blachowicz?