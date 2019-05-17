UFC Welterweight Division Goes All-Out In Campaign To Fight Robbie Lawler

Spread the word!













Earlier today, the MMA world was hit with the news that Tyron Woodley had been forced out of his UFC Minneapolis headliner against Robbie Lawler.

The pullout was a disheartening one for fans. Many wanted to see former champion Lawler get his chance at revenge against fellow former champion Woodley. ‘The Chosen One’ knocked out Lawler in the first round of their title bout at July 2016’s UFC 201.

The show must go on. Lawler is reportedly staying on the card as the UFC looks to find a replacement opponent for him. From the looks of things, he’ll have no shortage of options, although they aren’t quite as high-profile as Woodley. Overall, a large number of welterweight contenders campaigned for the fight on social media.

Former title contender Darren Till kicked off the proceedings, but at a new weight class:

“Yes @ Ruthless_RL I’ll meet you at 175 in 6 weeks for a tear up Yeno wa time it is”

Yes @Ruthless_RL I’ll meet you at 175 in 6 weeks for a tear up

Yeno wa time it is — Darren Till (@darrentill2) May 17, 2019

That elicited quite the response from rising contender Santiago Ponzinibbio, who trashed Till for being a spoiled brat:

“Bruv, I’ll give you the bail money to come fight me in Uruguay (August 10) after I whoop @ Ruthless_RL . You miss weight, back to back losses, knocked out in front of your own people and now you’re picking a new weight class? Spoiled brat.”

Bruv, I’ll give you the bail money to come fight me in Uruguay (August 10) after I whoop @Ruthless_RL . You miss weight, back to back losses, knocked out in front of your own people and now you’re picking a new weight class? Spoiled brat. — Santiago Ponzinibbio (@SPonzinibbioMMA) May 17, 2019

Surging contender Leon Edwards, who may be most deserving, threw his name into the hat:

“I know a guy on a 7-fight win streak. That’s down for the tear up gimme that fight @ ufc @ UFCEurope # StrapSeason“

I know a guy on a 7-fight win streak. That’s down for the tear up gimme that fight @ufc @UFCEurope #StrapSeason — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) May 17, 2019

Of course, ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry also offered to take the bout:

“Everybody wanna see it and ain’t no 175 bih”

Everybody wanna see it and ain’t no 175 bih — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 17, 2019

And lower-ranked contenders like Bryan Barberena also came out of the woodwork for a huge opportunity:

“I’m ready for June 22nd but with the utmost respect when asked who I wanted to fight next Lawler was my answer. So if he needs a fight I’m your huckleberry”

I’m ready for June 22nd but with the utmost respect when asked who I wanted to fight next Lawler was my answer. So if he needs a fight I’m your huckleberry 👊🏽 @ufc @seanshelby #respect #war #bambam pic.twitter.com/JUYX8ogh7w — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) May 17, 2019

Rising, under-the-radar competitor Elizeu Capoeira made his case for the fight as well:

“Seven straight wins. My last three opponents didn’t last enough to get me a bonus, but I know Robbie will. @ufc @seanshelby @danawhite“

Seven straight wins. My last three opponents didn’t last enough to get me a bonus, but I know Robbie will. @ufc @seanshelby @danawhite — Elizeu Capoeira (@ElizeuCapoeira) May 17, 2019

Finally, Anthony Rocco Martin, who is scheduled to take on Demian Maia in the UFC Minneapolis co-main event, offered to fill in:

@ ufc I’m ready to take woodley spot. What a homecoming this would be!! @ seanshelby @ AliAbdelaziz00