Weili Zhang Isn’t Interested In Fighting Joanna Jedrzejczyk: She’s Not The Fighter She Used To Be

Spread the word!













Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been very impressed with new UFC 115-pound champion Weili Zhang. However, it sounds like the feeling isn’t mutual.

Jedrzejczyk comes off a decision victory over Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa, and was promised a title opportunity against Zhang should she get the victory. Now, in an interview with TMZ, Zhang explains that she’s not very interested in a fight with Jedrzejczyk, claiming the Polish striker isn’t the fighter she used to be. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“Joanna – I don’t think she’s the fighter she used to be,” Zhang said. “She’s nothing conditional to what she used to be. I’m not very interested.”

Instead, Zhang is more interested in fighting Rose Namajunas, who the Chinese champion calls the “best” as opposed to Jedrzejczyk.

“Definitely, she needs me more than I need her, and she’s struggling in the division to fight me. But I don’t know if I will give her the chance,” Zhang said. “I want to fight the best. I think maybe Rose (Namajunas) is also a good choice.”

Although Zhang has not yet successfully defended her strawweight title, she also expressed interest in jumping up to 125 pounds and challenging flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko.

“If I had the chance, I’d like to move up to the weight class and fight the best, and right now Valentina is one of the best,” Zhang said.

What do you think about Zhang’s comments towards Jedrzejczyk?