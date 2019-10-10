Joanna Jedrzejczyk ‘Very Impressed’ With UFC Strawweight Champ Weili Zhang

Spread the word!













Joanna Jedrzejczyk has seen Weili Zhang’s rise in the UFC women’s strawweight division, and the former division queen is impressed. Jedrzejczyk is set to make her return to the Octagon at 115 pounds this weekend. She’ll headline UFC Tampa against Michelle Waterson.

Speaking at this week’s media day to MMA Junkie, Jedrzejczyk offered some brief thoughts on the new champion, Zhang, and her rise to the top. Jedrzejczyk noted she predicted the Chinese champion would beat Andrade in the first round.

“Yes, I’m very impressed with the new strawweight champ, and I said that she was going to win in the first round with Jessica Andrade,” Jedrzejczyk said. “She’s a very good fighter and in the UFC, maybe the strawweight division is the lightest division in the UFC, but definitely this division gets lots of attention and brings lots of fireworks with every fight.”

Currently, it is being speculated that Jedrzejczyk is expected to miss weight for her fight this weekend. If that is to be the case, there’s also more speculation about whether or not Waterson will accept a late-notice opponent. There have been rumblings of moving “The Karate Hottie” to a November card if Jedrzejczyk does, in fact, miss weight.

However, if Jedrzejczyk is able to make the weight and defeat Waterson, she has been promised a shot at the 115-pound title.

