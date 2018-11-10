WBKFF Results: Leben Vs. Baroni

The WBKFF hosts their very first event this evening at the Casper Events Center in Casper, Wyoming. Chris Leben will fight Phil Baroni in the main event. We have all the WBKFF results.
Leben and Baroni were originally scheduled to be the evening’s co-main event. However, when Brennan Ward pulled out of his fight with Johny Hendricks, Leben and Baroni were promoted as the night’s feature bout.
Hendricks will fight Dakota Cochrane who steps in on just days notice to fight the former UFC welterweight champion.
The rest of the ‘Rise of the Titans’ card is below with the results.
Main card (PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Chris Leben Vs. Phil Baroni
- Leben def. Baroni by TKO at 1:19 of Round One
"The Crippler" is back!!! #WBKFF @WBKFF pic.twitter.com/roWBnX7U1N
— Dave Madden (@DaveMMAdden) November 10, 2018
Johny Hendricks Vs. Dakota Cochrane
- Cochrane def. Hendricks by KO at 0:21 of Round Two
Johny Hendricks is stopped in the 2nd round! #WBKFF @wbkff pic.twitter.com/JPtReRyBAr
— Dave Madden (@DaveMMAdden) November 10, 2018
Joey Angelo Vs. Julian Lane
- Lane def. Angelo by split decision (47-48, 49-46 x2)
Christina Marks Vs. Jasmine Clarkso
- Marks def. Clarkson by TKO at 1:54 of Round Two
Robbie Peralta Vs. Jay Cucciniello
- Peralta def. Cucciniello by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45)
Nick Gonzalez Vs. Leon Mynhardt
- Mynhardt def. Gonzalez by TKO at 0:56 of Round Two
Josh Neer Vs. Mike Alderete
- Neer def. Alderete by retirement at 2:00 of Round Three
Marcelo Alfaya Vs. Joey Munoz
- Munoz def. Alfaya by majority decision (47-47, 48-47, 48-46
Isaac Vallie-Flagg Vs. Cory Simpson
- Vallie-Flagg def. Simpson by KO at 1:10 of Round Two
The Body Shot finished him!😬
🇺🇸 Vallie-Flagg def. Cory Simpson
via. TKO! – (Rd. 2, 1:10) #WBKFF @WBKFF 🇺🇸
📺- Live now on PPV – @FiteTV 🌎 pic.twitter.com/IKSCid6bmg
— Mikey Thomas (@MikeyThomasMMA) November 10, 2018
Undercard
CJ Leveque Vs. Juan Torres
- Torres def. Leveque by KO at 1:33 of Round Two
Fred Pierce Vs. Jeff Chiffens
- Chiffens def. Pierce by TKO at 1:04 of Round One