WBKFF Results: Leben Vs. Baroni

The WBKFF hosts their very first event this evening at the Casper Events Center in Casper, Wyoming. Chris Leben will fight Phil Baroni in the main event. We have all the WBKFF results.

Leben and Baroni were originally scheduled to be the evening’s co-main event. However, when Brennan Ward pulled out of his fight with Johny Hendricks, Leben and Baroni were promoted as the night’s feature bout.

Hendricks will fight Dakota Cochrane who steps in on just days notice to fight the former UFC welterweight champion.

The rest of the ‘Rise of the Titans’ card is below with the results.

Main card (PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Chris Leben Vs. Phil Baroni

Leben def. Baroni by TKO at 1:19 of Round One

Johny Hendricks Vs. Dakota Cochrane

Cochrane def. Hendricks by KO at 0:21 of Round Two

Joey Angelo Vs. Julian Lane

Lane def. Angelo by split decision (47-48, 49-46 x2)

Christina Marks Vs. Jasmine Clarkso

Marks def. Clarkson by TKO at 1:54 of Round Two

Robbie Peralta Vs. Jay Cucciniello

Peralta def. Cucciniello by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45)

Nick Gonzalez Vs. Leon Mynhardt

Mynhardt def. Gonzalez by TKO at 0:56 of Round Two

Josh Neer Vs. Mike Alderete

Neer def. Alderete by retirement at 2:00 of Round Three

Marcelo Alfaya Vs. Joey Munoz

Munoz def. Alfaya by majority decision (47-47, 48-47, 48-46

Isaac Vallie-Flagg Vs. Cory Simpson

Vallie-Flagg def. Simpson by KO at 1:10 of Round Two

Undercard

CJ Leveque Vs. Juan Torres

Torres def. Leveque by KO at 1:33 of Round Two

Fred Pierce Vs. Jeff Chiffens