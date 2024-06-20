Report – Ryan Garcia hit with one year suspension after failed drug test, win against Devin Haney overturned

ByRoss Markey
Ryan Garcia hit with one year suspension for failed drug test win against Devin Haney now no contest

According to reports tonight, former WBC interim lightweight champion, Ryan Garcia has received a one-year suspension after reacting a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission, after failing a drug-test in relation to his now-official ‘No Contest’ bout with Devin Haney earlier this year at the Barclays Center.

As per an initial report from boxing correspondent, Dan Rafael, professional boxing star, Garcia reached a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission, and will serve a one-year suspension from the sport, as well as seeing his decision win over former world champion, Haney overturned to an official No Contest’.

Ryan Garcia tests positive for banned PED ostarine after stunning upset win over Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia hit with lengthy suspension

“BREAKING: Ryan Garcia/legal team have made settlement agreement with NYSAC,” Rafael posted on his X account. “He has agreed to the following: suspension of at least 1 year; forfeiture of his $1.1M official contract pursue (goes to GB, Hanye may get %) $10k fine (state max); fight officially a no contest.” 

READ MORE:  Breaking - Jake Paul to fight BKFC's 'King of Violence' Mike Perry on July 20 in Tampa
94720913989

Initially landing a stunning decision win over multi-time amateur boxing foe, Haney earlier this year in April, Garcia was notified of a potential anti-doping violation – with test samples provided by him containing the banned substance, ostarine

Ryan Garcia 04102022

Reacting to the news of his suspension and the ruling of his victory over Haney to a now-official ‘No Contest’, the hugely outspoken Garcia claimed he would pursue a change change to mixed martial arts and compete in the UFC. 

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor sports a new look after injury scrapped UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler

“I’m headed to the UFC,” Ryan Garcia posted on his official X account.

Protesting his innocence despite reports revealing he and his legal team had struck a settlement with the state athletic commission, Garcia claimed the sport of boxing had turned it’s back on him.

“I really hope boxing good without me,” Ryan Garcia posted.”I fought everyone and was willing to. They have turned there back on me. I’m innocent. I stand by that I don’t care what everyone says. Gun yo (sic) my head I say I didn’t take PEDs.” 

What are your thoughts on Ryan Garcia’s settlement with the NYSAC?

READ MORE:  Photo - Leaked footage appears to show Israel Adesanya headlining UFC 305 fight card in Australia

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts