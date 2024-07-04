Boxing star Ryan Garcia goes off on Muslims in latest unhinged rant: ‘You guys are weird’

When it rains, it pours — particularly in the world of Ryan Garcia.

‘King Ryan’ has found himself at the forefront of controversy after controversy over the last several months, all of it his own doing. After getting slapped with a one-year suspension for an anti-doping violation that also overturned the biggest win of his boxing career, Ryan has seemingly slipped back into insanity following a very brief cooldown period.

Taking to social media for another cringey confession, the former interim WBC lightweight titleholder made some rather disgusting remarks about Muslims on his Twitter spaces.

“F*ck you and f*ck Muslims that r**e little kids. Bro, f*ck all you motherf*ckers. You guys are weird as f*ck. F*ck all you Muslim ass weird ass f*ckers.”

Ryan Garcia talking about Muslims on his Twitter spaces today:



“f*ck all muslims” pic.twitter.com/XzU8rL1ctS — OOC MMA (@oocmma) July 4, 2024

When another voice suggests that Ryan will live to regret his comments, the Victorville, Calif native responds with: “Guess what? I will never be touched because I’m a god.”

Garcia’s comments came shortly after Sneako, a popular Rumble streamer, joined the chat. Sneako openly converted to Islam last year and explained his decision to do so while making some disparaging remarks about Catholicism.

It’s not the first time or the last time we’ll hear Ryan garcia’s unhinged commentaries

This is just the latest in a string of self-inflicted wounds for the once-respected and beloved boxer. After wading through all the insanity in the build-up to his clash with Devin Haney, the drama just kept coming. Last month, he was arrested for damaging a room and property in a hallway of the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

Reports of the incident revealed that hotel staff had to cut off Garcia from drinking multiple times after he had become increasingly intoxicated and subsequently belligerent.

With Garcia unable to return to the ring until April 2025, expect to see a lot of him in the news and on social media as he continues his downward spiral.