Watch: UFC Icon Don Frye Relives the Day He Fought a 500lb Sumo Legend “What Was I Thinking?”

If you ever wondered what happens when a living mountain collides with a mustachioed brawler, look no further than the infamous Taro Akebono vs. Don Frye matchup, a spectacle that made even the most jaded fight fans do a double-take. This was not just a fight; it was a physics experiment gone rogue.

Let’s set the stage: Taro Akebono was sumo’s first non-Japanese yokozuna, a title so rare there have only been 67 in sumo’s multi-millennial history. At his peak, Akebono stood 6’8″ (some say 6’11” if you ask Frye, who had to keep craning his neck to find the man’s face) and weighed in at a scale-busting 500-plus pounds. He was an 11-time sumo tournament champion, a cultural bridge between Japan and the West, and a human wall who could push grown men out of a ring with a single shove.

After retiring from sumo in 2001, Akebono dabbled in everything from pro wrestling, kickboxing, to MMA, where his record – let’s say – didn’t quite match his sumo pedigree.

Across the ring: Don Frye, a true MMA pioneer and all-American tough guy, fresh off a career that saw him win early UFC tournaments and throw hands with anyone, anywhere. Frye was never the biggest heavyweight, but he was built like a fire hydrant and twice as stubborn. By the time he met Akebono in 2006, Frye had already cemented his legacy as a brawler with a granite chin, a wrestling base, and a mustache that could cut glass.

Now, about that size difference: Don Frye, a sturdy 6’1” and around 220 pounds in his prime, looked like a regular-sized dad at a sumo family reunion. Akebono, at nearly 7 inches taller and more than double Frye’s weight, made the ring look like a child’s playpen. Frye himself, in a recent interview with Submission Radio, summed up the situation with characteristic bluntness:

“What a dumbass I am for signing this contract. Should have kept my mouth shut. He was the grand national sumo champion… He was so strong. Hands were gigantic. He’s like 6’11 and a half. You look up, you keep looking up.”

The fight itself was less a technical showcase and more a test of gravity and willpower. Akebono, true to his sumo roots, tried to squash Frye against the ropes, leaning all 500 pounds into the clinch. Don Frye, gasping for air and space, did what he does best: threw punches, kicks, dirty-boxed, and eventually managed to drop the giant and slap on a guillotine choke for the win. It was a victory for the underdog, or at least for anyone under 400 pounds.