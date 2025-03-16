Watch: 500 lb Sumo Facing a UFC Veteran – The Epic Don Frye vs. Akebono Showdown

Imagine stepping into the MMA ring with a former sumo wrestling legend who towers over you by a good foot and weighs nearly three times as much. That’s exactly what happened when Don Frye faced off against the gigantic Akebono at K-1’s Hero’s 5 event in 2006.

Sumo vs. UFC

Akebono, standing at an incredible 6 ft 8 in (203 cm) and weighing a massive 514 lbs (233 kg), was one of the largest and most formidable opponents Frye would ever face. Despite being significantly smaller, Frye, who weighed around 230 lbs (104 kg), was not intimidated. He used his agility and quickness to evade Akebono’s powerful thrusts and clinches, which often left him pinned against the ropes.

The fight was a true David vs. Goliath story. Akebono dominated the first round with his size and strength, pushing his opponent into the corner. But his endurance was his downfall. As the second round began, Frye sensed his chance and started landing solid punches, dropping Akebono multiple times. After some intense ground and pound, Frye seized the opportunity to lock in a guillotine choke, forcing Akebono to submit. It was an incredible upset, with Frye proving that sometimes, brains and agility can outsmart brute force. This matchup will forever be remembered as one of the most insane in MMA history.

Don Frye is a renowned figure in mixed martial arts, known for his fighting style. He dominated the MMA scene for several years, achieving notable victories in both the UFC and PRIDE FC. Frye’s background includes professional boxing and firefighting.

Akebono was a legendary sumo wrestler who rose to fame in Japan, becoming the first foreign-born wrestler to achieve the highest rank of Yokozuna. Standing at an impressive 6 ft 8 in and weighing over 500 lbs, Akebono used his size and strength to dominate the sumo ring. After retiring from sumo, he ventured into other combat sports, including MMA, kickboxing, and professional wrestling.