Watch: UFC Star Tom Aspinall or Boxer Tommy Fury? UFC vs. Boxing Punch Machine Showdown

UFC star Tom Aspinall has gone head to head with boxer Tommy Fury to see who has the hardest punch, and they’ve captured the best moments on video for Aspinall’s YouTube channel.

At 15-3, Aspinall has been a menace to the UFC’s heavyweight division. He’s young, fast, powerful, and technical. Aspinall encompasses a very well-rounded base while also possessing some impressive physical attributes. He’s ended his last three fights via KO/TKO, and obviously, his hands contain some serious dynamite.

On the other hand, you have Tommy Fury, the younger brother of the infamous boxing star Tyson Fury. Tommy Fury and Aspinall are definitely much different in size and stature, but they still wanted to hang out and take a literal swing at things on a punch machine, which turns punching strength into a numerical high score that shines on the machine.

Tom aspinall and Tommy Fury take a swing at things

Fury has been taking time off to recuperate from surgery on his right hand, so the duo started the competition off with some left hooks. Tyson’s little bro clocked in some left hooks at the scores of 827 and 825 but was just paving the way for Aspinall to outshine him. The UFC interim champion didn’t disappoint and took the round with a left hook that scored a whopping 843 to win the first set.

The next round would feature elbows, and it was ironic because Fury seemingly picked the strike, even though one would imagine the MMA fighter Aspinall would have much more practice at throwing elbows. Surprisingly, Tom Aspinall lost this round with a score of 770, and Fury clinched it with a score of 783.

Next came headbutts. These didn’t score very well, and both men scored around 300. Finally, paying homage to Dana White’s slap-fighting league, came slaps. Aspinal took this final round, slapping his way to a high score of 764.

