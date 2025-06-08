Watch: Tenshin Nasukawa Outpoints Victor Santillan, Moves Closer to World Title

Tenshin Nasukawa continued his rapid ascent in professional boxing with a commanding unanimous decision victory over Victor Santillan at Tokyo’s Ariake Colosseum, positioning himself as a genuine contender in the bantamweight division. The result – scores of 100-90, 99-91, and 99-91.

Tenshin Nasukawa 那須川 天心

Nasukawa, now 8-0 (2 KOs), faced a tough but determined Santillan, who entered the ring with a respectable 14-2 (5 KOs) record. The bout was marked by Nasukawa’s technical superiority, particularly his ability to adapt and counter from both the outside and in close quarters. Though Santillan managed to test Nasukawa with sharp jabs and hooks, opening a small cut above the Japanese fighter’s left eye in the fourth round, Nasukawa remained composed. He responded with a series of precise left uppercuts and counters, gradually taking control of the fight.

The stakes for Nasukawa could hardly be higher. Just two years into his pro boxing career, he has already become a top-four contender with all four major boxing organizations and is the leading challenger for Junto Nakatani’s WBC bantamweight title. This rapid rise is all the more remarkable given Nasukawa’s background as a former kickboxing sensation.

Tenshin Frog Punch from Ippo pic.twitter.com/GcUT4G0LL2 — ICHI (@WoradonBK) June 8, 2025

Tenshin Nasukawa’s background is unique among current bantamweight contenders. He began his combat sports journey as a kickboxing prodigy, amassing an impressive record and multiple titles before transitioning to professional boxing. His technical striking, footwork, and adaptability have translated seamlessly to boxing. His recent wins, including a ten-round points victory over former WBO titlist Jason Moloney, have only solidified his reputation as a rising star.

Tenshin Nasukawa Stays Unbeaten, Now Top Challenger for WBC Title

The event itself was stacked with talent, featuring three divisional champions and undisputed 122-pound king Naoya Inoue in attendance. Nasukawa’s performance stood out on a night that also saw Tokyo’s Riku Misuda deliver a first-round knockout and former amateur standout Tomoya Tsuboi claim a regional belt in just his second pro fight.

Looking ahead, Nasukawa has made no secret of his desire to face four-division WBO titleholder Yoshiki Takei, who was present at ringside. However, Takei is scheduled to face mandatory challenger Christian Medina later this year, giving Nasukawa more time to develop and prepare for an eventual title shot..