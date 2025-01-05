Muay Thai vs. Kickboxing in Action: Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Rodtang Lookback

In a battle of Muay Thai vs. Kickboxing, Tenshin Nasukawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon faced off in a highly anticipated fight for the inaugural RISE Featherweight World Championship in 2018. This matchup brought together two of the biggest names in combat sports, representing the distinct disciplines of kickboxing and Muay Thai. It was a meeting that showcased the best of both striking styles and captured the attention of fans worldwide.

Muay Thai vs. Kickboxing

Muay Thai vs. Kickboxing has been debated for decades. The two sports constantly have crossovers with sometimes the Muay Thai fighter winning and sometimes the kickboxer winning. It will often largely depend on what sport the two are meeting under. In kickboxing, it is more likely that the kickboxer wins, in Muay Thai you can bet the Nak Muay will win more often than not.

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Rodtang is only one fight in the history of Muay Thai vs. Kickboxing and is in no way indicative of how the series always plays out. Buakaw, a Muay Thai fighter, excelled in Kickboxing, for example. Ramon Dekkers, a Kickboxer, excelled in Muay Thai. Just as a few examples to remember when it comes to Muay Thai vs. Kickboxing.

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Rodtang

Tenshin Nasukawa was a kickboxing prodigy from Japan. He is known for his precise techniques, quick counter-punching, and knockout power. Opposite him stood Rodtang Jitmuangnon, a Muay Thai standout famed for his aggressive approach, durability, and relentless pressure.

The five-round contest was closely contested. Tenshin’s ability to maintain distance and land sharp counters contrasted with Rodtang’s forward pressure and powerful combinations. The bout initially ended in a split decision draw, prompting an extra round to determine the winner. Tenshin emerged victorious by unanimous decision, securing the championship belt. Despite having a knockout win rate of over 80%, Rodtang did not even get knocked down once.

Throughout the fight, Tenshin displayed calculated explosiveness. He used footwork and timing to keep Rodtang at bay, landing strikes when opportunities arose. Meanwhile, Rodtang’s Muay Mat style was evident in his relentless pursuit and ability to absorb punishment while continuing to attack.

Despite the controversy surrounding the decision, the fight is widely remembered as a high-level display of striking skills. Tenshin went on to defend his title, remaining unbeaten in kickboxing, and clearing out his division entirely. He would eventually transition to professional boxing, where he remains undefeated. Rodtang has since become a dominant champion in ONE Championship’s Flyweight Muay Thai division, defending his title multiple times and solidifying his reputation as one of the sport’s best.