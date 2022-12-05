Watch | Nate Diaz is awarded the key to Stockton

UFC veteran Nate Diaz was presented with Stockton, California’s key to the city during a recent NBA G League basketball game.

Diaz was in attendance for the Stockton Kings game, an affiliate for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. Mayor Kevin Lincoln presented Diaz with the award. He credited his “grit” and “determination” and labeled him a great representative for the city.

“We want to thank you for the grit and determination that you display every time you step into a fight,” Lincoln said. “And I want you to know that that grit and determination is built into the very fabric of the city that you represent.”

Nate Diaz Embodies Stockton

Throughout his MMA career, Diaz has represented Compton religiously. Nate and his brother Nick Diaz have become synonymous with the “209”. They have each found individual success across different organizations.

“I want to say it’s an honor, thank you very much to Stockton, California, for rocking with me,” Diaz said. “I’ve been rocking with Stockton this whole time … I’m going to be forever rocking Stockton, I ain’t going nowhere.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Diaz last fought at UFC 279, where he earned a fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson on Sept.10. He became a free agent in November and is actively looking for the next opportunity. After his last fight, Diaz was certain about a UFC return but after he gains success in other ventures, including boxing.