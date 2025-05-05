Watch: Naoya Inoue Overcomes Knockdown to Claim Stunning Eighth-Round TKO Victory

Naoya Inoue secured a hard-fought victory over Ramon Cardenas on May 4, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, retaining his undisputed super bantamweight world title with an eighth-round technical knockout (TKO).

The fight started with Naoya Inoue controlling the first round, using his jab and body shots effectively. However, the drama unfolded in the second round when Cardenas landed a powerful left hook that knocked Inoue down, only the second knockdown of Inoue’s career.

Despite this setback, Inoue recovered quickly and adjusted his tactics, becoming more aggressive while baiting Cardenas into counterattacks.

The middle rounds saw a tense back-and-forth battle. Cardenas showed skill and resilience, landing strong counters and body shots, but Inoue’s precision and power gradually turned the tide. By the seventh round, Inoue had regained control, knocking Cardenas down with a straight punch. In the eighth round, Inoue launched a decisive assault, forcing the referee to stop the fight just 45 seconds in.

This win improved Inoue’s record to 30-0 with 27 knockouts, reinforcing his status as one of boxing’s top pound-for-pound fighters. It was also his first fight in the U.S. since 2021, marking a significant return to the American boxing scene.

Looking ahead, Inoue has a busy schedule planned for 2025. He is expected to fight Murodjon Akhmadaliev in Japan in September, followed by a bout in December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, possibly against Nick Ball of England. There is also strong interest in a high-profile all-Japanese fight against bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani, potentially in early 2026. Inoue may also move up to featherweight and continue fighting in the U.S. to further build his global profile.