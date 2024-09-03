Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny Results and Highlights: Inoue earns TKO via injury in Round 7

Live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, Naoya Inoue faced off against Ireland’s TJ Doheny. ‘The Monster’ Inoue looked to defend his boxing crown and pound-for-pound slot.

Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny Results

The Japanese-born Naoya Inoue entered the match on a spotless 27-0 win streak. With power in his hands, he has won nearly ninety percent of his matches by way of knockout. Holding the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles in two weight classes, TJ Doheny was looking to reclaim some of his former gold.

In round 1, Inoue was able to trap Doheny against the ropes and land a powerful lead hook to cross combination. The jab from ‘The Monster’ also found a home in the opener.

The Irish-born underdog Doheny was much more active with jabs in round 2. A right cross landed with a significant impact from Inoue and added a digging hook to the body near the end of the round. The Japanese knockout striker was looking to mix high and low punches, varying body and head punches.

Inoue was much more active with his high jab as round 3 opened. Doheny found success with combination punches ending with attacks to the body.

Doheny landed a powerful left straight in round 4 which tips back the head of his opponent. The 37-year-old athlete talked to his Japanese-born opponent throughout the round but was backed into the corner and ate some body punches.

Doheny looked to smother his opponent in round 5 as he was able to jab Inoue into the corner. His body punches found a target but Inoue begins to throw with more power. Inoue was able to land jab and body attacks while his Irish opponent kept busy with combinations.

Round 6 saw a burst of activity from Doheny early on but got backed to the ropes by the Japanese-born champion. Doheny ate a cross but returned fire with a hook. Inoue’s piston-like right cross was landing with impressive impact, and an overhand was added. With a flurry of punches, Inoue was looking to end the fight at the end of 6 but the bell saved the Irish athlete.

Inoue landed a series of hooks and Doheny began limping off holding his lower back. It appeared to be a leg or back injury and the referee waved off the bout in round 7 due to injury. Another TKO win was won by the champion Naoya Inoue.

Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny Highlights