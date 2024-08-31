Watch: Myktybek Orolbai Gets the Mortal Kombat Treatment in Viral Clip

Kyrgyzstan’s Myktybek Orolbai recently joined in on a viral video putting the MMA fighter into the world of Mortal Kombat.

Myktybek Orolbai

Since making his professional MMA debut in 2018, the Kyrgyzstan fighter has put together a record of 13-1-1. Thus far in the UFC, he has made an impact with two consecutive victories in the competitive lightweight division. Upcoming, at UFC 308, he is set to face Poland’s Mateusz Rębecki. He is a well-rounded fighter who comes from a wrestling background.

The Kalpak, the hat he wears, is a traditional hat deeply embedded in Kyrgyz culture, primarily worn by Kyrgyz men. It is made from white felt and is known for its symbolic and cultural significance. The Kalpak represents the snowy peaks of the Tian Shan Mountains and embodies the Kyrgyz people’s connection to nature. Its four sides symbolize the four elements: air, water, earth, and fire.

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat is a video game series that has had a major impact on the history of gaming. A bloody fighting franchise in the early 90s was controversial due to its gore. Its graphic violence led to the creation of the ESRB rating system. Since then, there have been eight mainline video game releases in the franchise. Plus, some major Hollywood movies along the way.

Wearing different merch from Full Violence, Myktybek Orolbai posed as different fighters in the early 2D video game Mortal Kombat in a viral clip. MMA fans were quite impressed and the video has been viewed nearly 200,000 times.