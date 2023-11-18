Myktybek Orolbai Makes Memorable Debut, Submits Uros Medic via Neck Crank – UFC Vegas 82 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Myktybek Orolbai

Myktybek Orolbai made a big first impression at UFC Vegas 82 on Saturday.

Making his promotional debut inside The APEX whilst riding a six-fight win streak, Orolbai lived up to the hype with a dominant performance against Serbian standout Uros Medic that ended with the Kyrgyzstani fighter scoring a second-round submission.

Orolbai managed to survive an early onslaught from Medic before taking over and mauling his opponent en route to a second-round submission victory. It was an especially impressive feat as Medic was riding the momentum of back-to-back knockouts against Omar Morales and Matthew Semelsberger.

READ MORE:  Ciryl Gane sends ominous message to new UFC interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall: 'See You Soon'

Official Result: Myktybek Orolbai def. Uros Medic via submission (neck crank) at 4:12 of Round 2.

The victory moved Orolbai to 1-0 inside the Octagon, 12-1-1 overall. He is not on a seven-fight win streak with all, but one of those bouts coming by way of finish.

Check Out Highlights From Myktybek Orolbai vs. Uros Medic at UFC Vegas 82 below:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts