Myktybek Orolbai Makes Memorable Debut, Submits Uros Medic via Neck Crank – UFC Vegas 82 Highlights

Myktybek Orolbai made a big first impression at UFC Vegas 82 on Saturday.

Making his promotional debut inside The APEX whilst riding a six-fight win streak, Orolbai lived up to the hype with a dominant performance against Serbian standout Uros Medic that ended with the Kyrgyzstani fighter scoring a second-round submission.

Orolbai managed to survive an early onslaught from Medic before taking over and mauling his opponent en route to a second-round submission victory. It was an especially impressive feat as Medic was riding the momentum of back-to-back knockouts against Omar Morales and Matthew Semelsberger.

Official Result: Myktybek Orolbai def. Uros Medic via submission (neck crank) at 4:12 of Round 2.

The victory moved Orolbai to 1-0 inside the Octagon, 12-1-1 overall. He is not on a seven-fight win streak with all, but one of those bouts coming by way of finish.

Check Out Highlights From Myktybek Orolbai vs. Uros Medic at UFC Vegas 82 below:

Allow me to introduce myself 🗣



Myktybek Orolbai gets the submission victory in his UFC debut! #UFCVegas82 pic.twitter.com/rmces8QF0y — UFC (@ufc) November 18, 2023