Myktybek Orolbai Makes Memorable Debut, Submits Uros Medic via Neck Crank – UFC Vegas 82 Highlights
Myktybek Orolbai made a big first impression at UFC Vegas 82 on Saturday.
Making his promotional debut inside The APEX whilst riding a six-fight win streak, Orolbai lived up to the hype with a dominant performance against Serbian standout Uros Medic that ended with the Kyrgyzstani fighter scoring a second-round submission.
Orolbai managed to survive an early onslaught from Medic before taking over and mauling his opponent en route to a second-round submission victory. It was an especially impressive feat as Medic was riding the momentum of back-to-back knockouts against Omar Morales and Matthew Semelsberger.
Official Result: Myktybek Orolbai def. Uros Medic via submission (neck crank) at 4:12 of Round 2.
The victory moved Orolbai to 1-0 inside the Octagon, 12-1-1 overall. He is not on a seven-fight win streak with all, but one of those bouts coming by way of finish.