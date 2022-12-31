Watch | Former UFC contender John Dodson scores a first-round KO win in RIZIN debut against Hideo Tokoro

The MMA veteran and former top-ranked UFC contender John Dodson made an impressive debut in RIZIN earlier today. The US-born athlete made quick work of the DREAM and RIZIN veteran Hideo Tokoro. Dodson only needed one minute and forty-three seconds of fight time to finish the bout via knockout.

John Dodson wins via knockout!!!pic.twitter.com/5Hczm4G8HI — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 31, 2022

John Dodson wins via KO in RIZIN debut

‘The Magician’ John Dodson made his RIZIN debut in the competitive flyweight division at 125 lbs. The 5’3″ fighter humorously listed himself as 6’2″ on the TV broadcast. He is a long-time veteran of MMA collecting a record of 23-13 between the UFC, XMMA, King of the Cage, and several other organizations. Most notably, he has faced fighters such as Merab Dvalishvili, John Lineker, Petr Yan, T.J. Dillashaw, and two bouts against ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson. Currently, Dodson is on a two-fight win streak having both of his 2022 MMA fights, plus a BKFC bout he won via KO.

Hideo Tokoro is a Japanese-born submission grappling athlete. In his 22-year-long career, he has fought from flyweight to heavyweight. Tokoro was a staple of the DREAM organization where he was known as one of the most exciting fighters on the roster. Over his impressive career, he has put together a record of 35-32 against notable fighters such as Kyoji Horiguchi, Masakazu Imanari, Joachim Hansen, Abel Cullum, Brad Pickett, Ivan Menjivar, and UFC 1 winner Royce Gracie, plus even grappled against Wanderlei Silva.

With this notable win, the Jackson-Wink-trained John Dodson is likely to continue climbing the ranks of MMA around the globe. Yesterday on Instagram he promised fireworks, and today he delivered.“It’s time for the real fun to begin. Tomorrow night is nothing but fireworks.”