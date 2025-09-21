Watch: Fighter Snaps Own Arm While Securing Submission in SHOCKING Finish

Brazilian jiu-jitsu veteran Amanda Mazza sustained an arm injury while attempting to secure a rear naked choke against Emily Hansen at CFFC BJJ 15 on September 20, 2025, at Philadelphia’s historic 2300 Arena. The strawweight bout ended when Mazza’s arm broke during the submission attempt, awarding Hansen victory by injury.

Amanda Mazza Breaks her Own Arm in Grappling Match against Emily Hansen

The incident occurred during what was a normal grappling exchange. Mazza, a seven-time CFFC BJJ competitor from Webb MMA, had secured back control and was working to finish the rear naked choke when the injury happened. Hansen, making her promotional debut from Checkmat Charlotte, was defending the submission when Mazza’s arm fractured.

While in a face crank position, she was pulling on her own arm, and the forearm snapped. Both stopped grappling as they felt something had gone wrong. Mazza thought she broke Hansen’s tooth or jaw, thus she released. But it was her own arm that broke.

Mazza demonstrated remarkable composure following the injury. Video footage from the event shows her sitting calmly on the mat, speaking with Hansen and the referee while awaiting medical attention. Social media reactions praised her toughness, with fans describing her as “tougher than a two-dollar steak” and noting how she “didn’t even realize what happened” initially.

Unlike typical grappling injuries that result from defensive actions, Mazza’s arm broke while she was applying the submission rather than defending against one. The rear naked choke targets the carotid triangle area of the neck, using arm positioning to restrict blood flow to the brain.

Amanda Mazza suffered an arm injury while securing the RNC #CFFCBJJ15 pic.twitter.com/vkqkJbZQVy — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 21, 2025

The 28-year-old Mazza has established herself as a respected competitor in the CFFC BJJ circuit. A purple belt under Jonathan Webb at Webb MMA in Washington Township, New Jersey, she has competed seven times under the CFFC BJJ banner with three submission victories. Her background includes notable appearances at the 2023 UFC Fight Pass Invitational, where she competed against larger opponents, demonstrating the grit that has defined her career.

Mazza’s journey into Brazilian jiu-jitsu began following a traumatic experience at age 18, which motivated her to learn self-defense. Standing just five feet tall and weighing around 115 pounds, she has built a reputation for accepting challenges against any opponent regardless of size disparity.

Hansen’s victory marked a successful CFFC debut for the Checkmat Charlotte representative. The injury finish represents an extremely rare occurrence in competitive grappling, where submission attempts typically result in either a tap out or escape rather than physical injury to the attacking competitor.

CFFC BJJ 15 featured a championship tripleheader headlined by UFC veteran Pat Sabatini defending his welterweight title against Richie Lewis. The event streamed live on UFC Fight Pass, giving the unusual injury finish significant exposure within the grappling community.

Recovery timelines for arm fractures in athletes typically range from several weeks to months depending on severity and location of the break. Mazza’s return to competition will depend on the specific nature of her injury and successful rehabilitation.