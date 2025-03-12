Watch: Female Muay Thai Fighter Fixes Dislocated Shoulder Mid-Bout and Keeps Fighting – No Surrender

The Muay Thai bout between Emily Chong and Junior Fairtex was highly anticipated, given both fighters’ exciting backgrounds. However, the match took a brutal turn when Emily Chong suffered a shoulder dislocation during the fight. In a display of remarkable grit, Chong managed to self-correct the dislocation and continue fighting without any interruption to the action.

Muay Thai Dislocated Shoulder

On February 14, 2025, at ONE Friday Fights 97, held at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, an incredible Muay Thai bout took place between Emily Chong and Junior Fairtex, a battle of Muay Ying. This match showcased the fighters’ skills, also their resilience.

On Instagram, Chong said “I give up when I die.”

Emily Chong is a 19-year-old Muay Thai fighter from Hong Kong who has been making waves in the martial arts scene. She began training at the age of 12 and turned professional after an impressive debut win against Japan’s Koko Ohara at ONE Friday Fights 80.

Junior Fairtex is a rising star in Muay Thai at just the age of 19. With an undefeated record of 8-0-0, she has proven herself to be a challenging athlete in ONE Championship.

It was an exciting brawl with both fighters landing harrowing punches in flurries, in combination with kicks and knees. Chong dislocated her shoulder while trying to throw a hook. She quickly fixed the hanging arm and kept throwing in a moment that went viral. Afterwards, she underwent shoulder surgery. Despite this incredible display of resilience, Chong ultimately lost the match via unanimous decision to Junior Fairtex.

While she did not emerge victorious, her performance earned her respect and admiration from fans and fellow fighters alike. Junior Fairtex, on the other hand, extended her undefeated streak, solidifying her position as a top contender in the atomweight division.