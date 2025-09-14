Watch: Diego Lopes Scores WILD Spinning Back Elbow TKO Against Jean Silva at UFC Noche

Diego Lopes delivered a spectacular second-round TKO victory over Jean Silva at UFC Fight Night 259, marking a successful return to winning form for the Brazilian featherweight contender.

The main event at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center concluded at 4:48 of Round 2 when Lopes landed a perfectly timed spinning back elbow that dropped Silva, prompting referee Mike Beltran to stop the contest after Lopes followed up with ground strikes. The event drew a sold-out crowd of 18,005 fans and generated a gate of $3,586,669.

Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva

Lopes established control early in the opening round, taking Silva down and securing full mount position high on his chest. The Brazilian-Mexican fighter unleashed a barrage of 12-6 elbows and punches that opened a cut on Silva’s head, outstrike him 50-10 in the first frame. Silva endured nearly three minutes of punishment while mounted, bloodied but resilient, before escaping to his feet in the final moments of the round.

The second round saw Silva take control of the striking exchanges, landing effective combinations and appearing to unsettle Lopes at times. Silva attempted multiple spinning attacks throughout the round, including several spinning back elbows that foreshadowed the eventual finish. His aggressive striking approach ultimately proved to be his downfall when Lopes countered with his own spinning elbow as Silva pressed forward.

Spinning Back Elbow

The decisive moment came when Silva charged forward with a right hand, allowing Lopes to time a spinning back elbow that connected flush and sent Silva crashing to the canvas. The strike opened a significant cut on Silva’s face, and Lopes immediately pounced with follow-up punches before Beltran intervened.

Following the stoppage, tensions briefly escalated when Silva, still bloodied and disoriented, rose from his seated position and shoved Lopes in the back of the head while the winner was speaking to Silva’s corner. UFC staff quickly separated the fighters, and the situation was resolved when both men shook hands after the official result was announced.

Fighter Backgrounds and Implications

Diego Lopes rebounded from his unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant featherweight title at UFC 314 in April. The victory marked his return to form after a five-fight winning streak that earned him his first title shot. Born in Manaus, Brazil, Lopes has represented Mexico for the past decade, training primarily at Lobo Gym in Guadalajara and operating his own Brazilian Warriors gym in Puebla.

Jean Silva suffered his first defeat since 2018, ending a remarkable 13-fight winning streak that included all five of his UFC victories by finish. The 28-year-old Fighting Nerds representative from São Paulo had entered as the No. 10-ranked featherweight, making this an important step-up fight against the No. 2-ranked Lopes.

Performance Recognition

Both fighters earned Fight of the Night honors for their entertaining clash, with Lopes also receiving a Performance of the Night bonus, totaling $100,000 in bonus money. The victory helped cap off a successful Noche UFC celebration that honored Mexican Independence Day weekend, with Mexican and Mexican-adopted fighters going 6-0 on the card.

The dramatic finish showcased Lopes’ experience and adaptability, demonstrating why he remains a top contender in the featherweight division despite his recent title fight setback. For Silva and his Fighting Nerds team, the loss continued a difficult 2025 campaign that has seen multiple team members suffer high-profile defeats.