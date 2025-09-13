Insane Spinning Back Elbow Powers Diego Lopes to Epic TKO Over Jean Silva – Noche UFC Highlights

Diego Lopes delivered a highlight-reel finish in a Fight of the Year contender against Jean Silva at Noche UFC.

Lopes nearly finished things in the opening round, scoring a takedown off an attempted spinning heel kick from Silva and immediately mounting the Fighting Nerds star. Lopes rained down a slew of elbows and punches from the mount, but Silva managed to reverse position and climb back to his feet with 90 seconds to go in the round.

The second saw a significant momentum shift as Silva started to find his timing, lighting up Lopes on the feet. Unfortunately for Silva, he got a little overzealous and started to walk down Lopes. That opened him up for a vicious spinning back elbow that busted him open and sent him crashing to the canvas.

Lopes went off from there, dropping a series of bombs and forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Diego Lopes def. Jean Silva via TKO (spinning back elbow to ground and pound) at 4:48 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva at Noche UFC:

OMFG!!! Diego Lopes lands 5 DEADLY ELBOWS Directly on top of Jean Silva head in FULL MOUNT 👀😬🚨 #ufcnoche pic.twitter.com/eTDuh4NuS0 — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) September 14, 2025

DIEGO LOPES IS BEATING THE HELL OUT OF JEAN SILVA RIGHT NOW #UFCNoche



🎥 @JUchiha909



pic.twitter.com/4LUb35jMtf — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) September 14, 2025

HAHAHAHA I TOLD YALL, IT’S LEVELS DIEGO LOPES KOS JEAN SILVA IN THE FINAL SECONDS OF RD2!😂😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Td4HHe8Ryv — The MMA Archives (@Themmaarchives) September 14, 2025